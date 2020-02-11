Westminster Dog Show 2020 live race results, winners, Best in Show

%MINIFYHTML90ba5115eef8201ea440a83087fcc1de11% %MINIFYHTML90ba5115eef8201ea440a83087fcc1de12%
The Westminster Dog Show 2020 concludes on Mondays and Tuesdays, with a group trial that will take place both days before Best in Show is awarded Tuesday night.
There are more than 200 races, including the new Azawakh incorporation, which will be exhibited at Madison Square Garden. Each dog that wins within its own breed is eligible for the Best in Show award.
May the best dog win.
Next, Sporting News tracks the results of the Westminster Dog Show 2020, including Best in Show and winners by group and race.
Westminster Dog Show 2020 results
The best in show
The winner of the Best in Show will be revealed on Tuesday, after all the winners of the group have already been decided.
Winners by group and race
Bloodhound
|Race
|Winner
|Afghan hounds
|The fifth dimension of Sura from GCHP CH Agha Djari
|American English Coonhounds
|GCH CH CCH Kentucky Mtn Triple Edge Tess
|American hounds
|Lexington Queen of CH Hillwood
|Basenjis
|GCHS CH Tri Moon Black Affair
|Basset Hounds
|GCHP CH Topsfield-Sanchu Poppycock
|Beagles, not exceeding 13 in.
|GCHB CH Pun Kotzky Alpenglow A time to dream
|Beagles, more than 13 in. But not more than 15 in.
|Tam O & # 39; Shanter of GCHP CH Gwencalon
|Black and roasted coonhounds
|GCH CH Southwind Southern Belle
|Hounds
|GCHS CH Quiet Creek & # 39; s Dance With Me
|Coonhounds Bluetick
|GCHG CH Evenstar-Wesridge & # 39; s One Hail Of A Man
|Borzois
|CH Belisarius Jp Wild Rumpus
|Cirnechi dell & # 39; Etna
|GCHB CH Cy & # 39; It was Zoe
|Dachshunds (long hair)
|GCHG CH Hunderbar Hundeleben Druid & # 39; s Fluid Sl
|Dachshunds (smooth)
|GCHP CH passport Kissed A Girl Ss
|Dachshunds (Wirehaired)
|Sw Pink Diamond GCHS CH J-Walk
|English hounds
|GCH CH Monocacy Bend & # 39; s Waterford
|Great Basset Griffon Vendeens
|GCHB CH Sidekick & # 39; s Ice Queen in R-N-B CM
|Greyhounds
|CH Ina fashion divine
|Harriers
|GCHB CH Blythmoor Sheez-Beez Don't tell me stories
|Ibizan Hounds
|GCHB CH Abbaio Yogurt Affairs
|Irish wolves
|GCHS CH Dun Myrica Grainne Eagle
|Norwegian Elkhounds
|Vanguard of GCH CH Vin-Melca
|Hounds
|GCH CH Lone Four-Pillar Llanero
|Petits Bassets Taps Vendeens
|GCHS CH Lacey & # 39; s not my circus
|Pharaohs Hounds
|GCH CH Osiris Ricochet Xo
|Plots
|CH County Line Tuesday's Legacy
|Portuguese small podengo
|Jerry Loule & # 39; TKN of GCHB CH Houla
|Redbone Coonhounds
|GCHG CH CCH Sidearm Despicable Me
|Rhodesian Ridgebacks
|GCHS CH Lyonnese turn on the light
|Salukis
|Rhythm of my heart from GCHG CH Aurora
|Scottish Deerhounds
|CH Hollyrood Cosmopollyton
|Sloughi
|Coonhounds Walker Treeing
|War paint GCH CH Cherry Creek Sioux CGC
|Whippets
|GCHG CH Pinnacle Kentucky Bourbon
Toy
|Race
|Winner
|Affenpinschers
|CH Mi Mila V. Tani Kazari
|Brussels faucets
|CH St Johns walks away from Highview
|Cavalier King Charles Spaniels
|GCHS CH Orchard Hill Inclusive
|Chihuahuas (long coat)
|GCHS CH Delicia Valentino & # 39; s Delicia de Cavahua
|Chihuahuas (smooth layer)
|GCHB CH Bayard Sex Lies & Videotape @ Jaken
|Chinese crested
|General Kai Panda of GCHP CH Kaylen
|English Toy Spaniels (Blenheim and Prince Charles)
|GCHB CH Tudorhurst Porthos de Sanchi
|English Toy Spaniels (King Charles and Ruby)
|Tribute from GCHB CH San-Chi to Adair
|Havana
|GCHP CH West & # 39; s In the name of love
|Italian greyhounds
|GCHG CH Ferazi Gdm Titania in Jaros
|Japanese chin
|Espionage of GCHS CH Touche
|Maltese
|GCHB CH Martin & # 39; s Time Bomb Puff
|Manchester Terriers (Toy)
|Passport GCHB CH Sunkissed It's a yes from me Bonchien
|Miniature pinscher
|GCHP CH Marlex Sunsprite Rose
|Papillons
|GCHP CH Crown Jewel Royal Treasure in Adaugeo
|Pekingese
|GCH CH Pequest Wasabi
|Pomeranian
|CH Hc Poms Aaron
|Poodles (Toy)
|GCHG CH Smash Jp Copenhagen
|Pugs
|GCHB CH Charm of the Crown Prince of the Whispering River
|Shih Tzu
|GCHG CH Wang & # 39; s Taxi Taxi Bobby D
|Silky Terriers
|GCH CH Karisma The boys are back in the city
|Toy Fox Terriers
|GCHG CH Valcopy Hot N Flashy Niklby
|Yorkshire Terriers
|GCHG CH Karma Hekan Mini Cooper
Non sports
|Race
|Winner
|American Eskimo dogs
|GCHG CH Anana & # 39; s Frozen Tundra CGC
|Bichons Frises
|HRH Prince George of Cambridge from GCHS CH Demartini
|Boston Terriers
|GCHS CH Widget & # 39; s Heaven Sent At Tre Run BCAT RATN CGC TKI
|Bulldogs
|GCHG CH Gold Diamond Majesu Pisko Toros
|Chinese Shar-Pei
|GCHG CH Majesty Legaxy Jewel in the crown of Asia
|Chow chows
|GCHS CH Dreamland game changer
|Cotons de Tulear
|CH Amanda Amber Glory Fox
|Dalmatians
|GCHG CH Bret D N Adventureland Star Coach
|Finnish Spitz
|I'm sexy and I know about GCHS CH Bo-Co-Pa
|French bulldogs
|GCHG CH Liburnium Diamond Fabelhaft
|Keeshonden
|GCHG CH Skyline Summerwind Order in court
|Lhasa Apsos
|GCHB CH Shut up and kiss me Dell & # 39; Alberico en Xeralane
|Lowchen
|GCHS CH Musicbox got your six in Roman Reign
|Norwegian Lundehunds
|CH Fleurette Lonewolf
|Poodles (miniature)
|GCH CH Encor Campanile Maestro
|Poodles (standard)
|GCHP CH Stone Run Afternoon tea
|Schipperkes
|GCHP2 CH Barefoot Bandit of Rivendel
|Shiba Inu
|GCHP CH Jogoso & # 39; s Makin & # 39; Waves
|Tibetan water dogs
|Shantideva by CH Judo in Kan Sing
|Tibetan Terriers
|GCHS CH Barnstorm Blue Blood Royalty by Dzine
|Xoloitzcuintli
|GCHB CH Qurra Tul Ain Omectecutli
Grazing
|Race
|Winner
|Australian cattle dogs
|Message from GCHG CH Shalimar and Oakwood in a renegade bottle
|Australian shepherds
|GCHS CH Empyrean Copperridge Paint by numbers
|Bearded Collies
|Lady Liberty by GCHG CH Scott
|Beaucerons
|GCHB CH Jaguar Noir Des Monts Du Lac
|Belgian Malinois
|GCHS CH Goliath Du Domaine De Vauroux
|Belgian shepherd dogs
|GCH CH Celebrate Javert
|Belgian Tervuren
|Soleila du Belgiador by CH Mnm
|Bergamasco Shepherd Dog
|GCHS CH Alp Angels Faggia Dell & # 39; Albera FDC CGC
|Berger Picards
|GCHB CH Eclipse Focus from Bon-Clyde CGC TKN
|Border Collies
|GCH CH Sports fields Aeirs above FDC CGC TKN ATT
|Bouviers des Flandres
|GCH CH Quiche & # 39; s Phoenix Rising
|Briards
|GCHB CH Legion Of Boom De Bejaune
|Canaan Dogs
|GCHG CH Pleasant Hill Avram of Carters Creek CA
|Welsh Corgis Cardigan
|GCHG CH Pawcific I Walk With The King PT CAA BCAT CGC TKN
|Collies (Rough)
|The rock star of GCH CH Kiriko
|Collies (smooth)
|GCHS CH Creekwood Lochlomun I will be convicted
|Entlebucher mountain dogs
|CH Liberty Run is just an FDC deduction master
|Finnish lapphunds
|GCH CH Sugarok Gold Field
|German shepherd
|GCHP CH Marquis & # 39; Hermes V Kenlyn
|Icelandic shepherd dogs
|GCHB CH Tri-Star Hroi Hottur Roy FDC NAP
|Miniature american shepherds
|GCHP CH Abingtons road west
|Norwegian Buhunds
|GCHS CH Tsarshadows Ragnar Lodbrok
|Old English Shepherd Dogs
|GCHG CH Bagatelle Moonlight Drive
|Pembroke Welsh Corgis
|GCH CH Coventry A million reasons
|Polish lowland shepherd dogs
|GCHS CH Snowhill & # 39; s Zygmund Marley CDX RAE CGCA CGCU TKA
|Pulik
|GCH CH Fuzzy Farm All things considered
|Pumik
|GCHS CH Italianstyle Casper
|Pyrenean shepherds
|GCHS CH Isaby De Terra-Blue
|Shetland dogs
|GCHP CH Syringa – Akadia El Corsair
|Spanish water dogs
|GCHS CH Emanuell Wavelet
|Swedish Vallhunds
|GCHS CH Foxberry Saber
Sports
|Race
|Winner
|Brittanys
|Lagotti Romagnoli
|Nederlandse Kooikerhondjes
|Pointers
|Pointers (German shorthaired)
|Pointers (German Wirehaired)
|Retrievers (Chesapeake Bay)
|Retrievers (curly)
|Retrievers (flat coated)
|Retrievers (Gold)
|Retrievers (Labrador)
|Retrievers (Nova Scotia duck tolls)
|Setters (English)
|Setters (Gordon)
|Setters (Irish red and white)
|Setters (Irish)
|Spaniels (American water)
|Spaniels (Boykin)
|Spaniels (Plumber)
|Spaniels (Cocker) A.S.C.O.B.
|Spaniels (Cocker) Black
|Spaniels (Cocker) Parti-Color
|Spaniels (English Cocker)
|Spaniels (English Springer)
|Spaniels (field)
|Spaniels (Irish Water)
|Spaniels (Sussex)
|Spaniels (Welsh Springer)
|Spinoni Italiani
|Vizslas
|Weimaraners
|Hair pointing taps
|Wirehaired Vizslas
Working
|Race
|Winner
|Akitas
|Alaskan Malamutes
|Anatolian Shepherd
|Bernese Mountain
|Black Russian Terriers
|Boerboels
|Boxers
|Bullmastiffs
|Cane Corsets
|Doberman Pinschers
|Dogues de Bordeaux
|German Pinscher
|Giant Schnauzers
|Great danes
|The great pyrenees
|Greater Swiss Mountain Dogs
|Komondorok
|Kuvaszok
|Leonbergers
|Mastiffs
|Neapolitan Mastiffs
|Newfoundland
|Portuguese Water Dogs
|Rottweilers
|Samoyeds
|Siberian huskies
|Saint Bernard
|Standard schnauzers
|Tibetan Mastiffs
Terrier
|Race
|Winner
|Airedale Terriers
|CH Longvue Buonaire Daredevil with Tailsup
|American Hairless Terriers
|CH Edelweiss Two in the Pynk
|American Staffordshire Terriers
|The life of the GCHP CH Roadhouse CA RATN DN CGCA party
|Australian Terriers
|GCHS CH Ludlu Marshmallow Attack
|Bedlington Terriers
|CH Chelsea & # 39; s Lifelong Fast Lane CA
|Border terriers
|GCHB CH Bascovail Floatin & # 39; Purple Draegonfly
|Bull Terriers (colored)
|GCHS CH Grabo Testarossa Formula for drama
|Bull Terriers (White)
|GCH CH Envoys Hard Cider BN RI CGC
|Cairn Terrier
|GCHB CH Mcalister & # 39; s Catch me if you can
|Cesky Terriers
|GCHB CH Norkinstein Bavaria
|Dandie Dinmont Terriers
|CH Bonnyrigg Lady Beatrix Potter
|Fox terrier (smooth)
|GCH CH Hampton Ct Broxden Dropthe Mic
|Fox terrier (wire)
|GCHB CH Irvonhill Voignier
|Glen of Imaal Terriers
|GCHB CH Abberann Black Velvet Band by Galore
|Irish Terriers
|GCHG CH Trackways Cassidy Pi & # 39; D Piper
|Kerry Blue Terriers
|GCHB CH Kallehan Super Power
|Lakeland terriers
|CH Keslake cocktails at six
|Manchester Terriers (Standard)
|The random reaction of GCHG CH Noble in Toria BCAT CGC TKI
|Miniature bull terrier
|The ultimate weapon of GCHS CH Brownstone
|Miniature Schnauzers
|GCHG CH Carmel Sky High Wish on a star
|Norfolk Terriers
|GCHS CH Avalon & # 39; s Rocket Man @ Rexroth
|Norwich Terriers
|GCH CH Thistledews rhymes with Dolores
|Parson Russell Terriers
|GCH CH Highland Downs Perfectly Normal
|Rat terriers
|GCH CH Indigo Igo Legacys Next Phase Shake Ur Money Maker
|Russell Terriers
|Brand GCH CH Woodsongs Makers
|Scottish Terriers
|Corryvreckan of CH Ceilidh of the royal dragons
|Sealyham Terriers
|GCH CH Forlegd Steezy Han Solo
|Skye Terriers
|GCH CH Gleanntan & # 39; s Sure Shot Greyjoy
|Soft-coated wheat terriers
|GCHS CH Doubloon Extreme Gamer
|Staffordshire Bull Terriers
|CH Willaby & # 39; s Gone Walkabout BCAT CGC TKN
|Welsh Terriers
|GCHG CH Brightluck Money Talks
|West Highland White Terriers
|James Bay of GCHS CH Skyehigh