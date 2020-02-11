Home Sports Westminster Dog Show 2020 live race results, winners, Best in Show

Westminster Dog Show 2020 live race results, winners, Best in Show

The Westminster Dog Show 2020 concludes on Mondays and Tuesdays, with a group trial that will take place both days before Best in Show is awarded Tuesday night.

%MINIFYHTML90ba5115eef8201ea440a83087fcc1de13%%MINIFYHTML90ba5115eef8201ea440a83087fcc1de14%

There are more than 200 races, including the new Azawakh incorporation, which will be exhibited at Madison Square Garden. Each dog that wins within its own breed is eligible for the Best in Show award.

%MINIFYHTML90ba5115eef8201ea440a83087fcc1de15% %MINIFYHTML90ba5115eef8201ea440a83087fcc1de16%

May the best dog win.

Next, Sporting News tracks the results of the Westminster Dog Show 2020, including Best in Show and winners by group and race.

MORE: How much do Westminster Dog Show winners earn?

Westminster Dog Show 2020 results

The best in show

The winner of the Best in Show will be revealed on Tuesday, after all the winners of the group have already been decided.

Winners by group and race

Bloodhound

Race Winner
Afghan hounds The fifth dimension of Sura from GCHP CH Agha Djari
American English Coonhounds GCH CH CCH Kentucky Mtn Triple Edge Tess
American hounds Lexington Queen of CH Hillwood
Basenjis GCHS CH Tri Moon Black Affair
Basset Hounds GCHP CH Topsfield-Sanchu Poppycock
Beagles, not exceeding 13 in. GCHB CH Pun Kotzky Alpenglow A time to dream
Beagles, more than 13 in. But not more than 15 in. Tam O & # 39; Shanter of GCHP CH Gwencalon
Black and roasted coonhounds GCH CH Southwind Southern Belle
Hounds GCHS CH Quiet Creek & # 39; s Dance With Me
Coonhounds Bluetick GCHG CH Evenstar-Wesridge & # 39; s One Hail Of A Man
Borzois CH Belisarius Jp Wild Rumpus
Cirnechi dell & # 39; Etna GCHB CH Cy & # 39; It was Zoe
Dachshunds (long hair) GCHG CH Hunderbar Hundeleben Druid & # 39; s Fluid Sl
Dachshunds (smooth) GCHP CH passport Kissed A Girl Ss
Dachshunds (Wirehaired) Sw Pink Diamond GCHS CH J-Walk
English hounds GCH CH Monocacy Bend & # 39; s Waterford
Great Basset Griffon Vendeens GCHB CH Sidekick & # 39; s Ice Queen in R-N-B CM
Greyhounds CH Ina fashion divine
Harriers GCHB CH Blythmoor Sheez-Beez Don't tell me stories
Ibizan Hounds GCHB CH Abbaio Yogurt Affairs
Irish wolves GCHS CH Dun Myrica Grainne Eagle
Norwegian Elkhounds Vanguard of GCH CH Vin-Melca
Hounds GCH CH Lone Four-Pillar Llanero
Petits Bassets Taps Vendeens GCHS CH Lacey & # 39; s not my circus
Pharaohs Hounds GCH CH Osiris Ricochet Xo
Plots CH County Line Tuesday's Legacy
Portuguese small podengo Jerry Loule & # 39; TKN of GCHB CH Houla
Redbone Coonhounds GCHG CH CCH Sidearm Despicable Me
Rhodesian Ridgebacks GCHS CH Lyonnese turn on the light
Salukis Rhythm of my heart from GCHG CH Aurora
Scottish Deerhounds CH Hollyrood Cosmopollyton
Sloughi
Coonhounds Walker Treeing War paint GCH CH Cherry Creek Sioux CGC
Whippets GCHG CH Pinnacle Kentucky Bourbon

Toy

Race Winner
Affenpinschers CH Mi Mila V. Tani Kazari
Brussels faucets CH St Johns walks away from Highview
Cavalier King Charles Spaniels GCHS CH Orchard Hill Inclusive
Chihuahuas (long coat) GCHS CH Delicia Valentino & # 39; s Delicia de Cavahua
Chihuahuas (smooth layer) GCHB CH Bayard Sex Lies & Videotape @ Jaken
Chinese crested General Kai Panda of GCHP CH Kaylen
English Toy Spaniels (Blenheim and Prince Charles) GCHB CH Tudorhurst Porthos de Sanchi
English Toy Spaniels (King Charles and Ruby) Tribute from GCHB CH San-Chi to Adair
Havana GCHP CH West & # 39; s In the name of love
Italian greyhounds GCHG CH Ferazi Gdm Titania in Jaros
Japanese chin Espionage of GCHS CH Touche
Maltese GCHB CH Martin & # 39; s Time Bomb Puff
Manchester Terriers (Toy) Passport GCHB CH Sunkissed It's a yes from me Bonchien
Miniature pinscher GCHP CH Marlex Sunsprite Rose
Papillons GCHP CH Crown Jewel Royal Treasure in Adaugeo
Pekingese GCH CH Pequest Wasabi
Pomeranian CH Hc Poms Aaron
Poodles (Toy) GCHG CH Smash Jp Copenhagen
Pugs GCHB CH Charm of the Crown Prince of the Whispering River
Shih Tzu GCHG CH Wang & # 39; s Taxi Taxi Bobby D
Silky Terriers GCH CH Karisma The boys are back in the city
Toy Fox Terriers GCHG CH Valcopy Hot N Flashy Niklby
Yorkshire Terriers GCHG CH Karma Hekan Mini Cooper

Non sports

Race Winner
American Eskimo dogs GCHG CH Anana & # 39; s Frozen Tundra CGC
Bichons Frises HRH Prince George of Cambridge from GCHS CH Demartini
Boston Terriers GCHS CH Widget & # 39; s Heaven Sent At Tre Run BCAT RATN CGC TKI
Bulldogs GCHG CH Gold Diamond Majesu Pisko Toros
Chinese Shar-Pei GCHG CH Majesty Legaxy Jewel in the crown of Asia
Chow chows GCHS CH Dreamland game changer
Cotons de Tulear CH Amanda Amber Glory Fox
Dalmatians GCHG CH Bret D N Adventureland Star Coach
Finnish Spitz I'm sexy and I know about GCHS CH Bo-Co-Pa
French bulldogs GCHG CH Liburnium Diamond Fabelhaft
Keeshonden GCHG CH Skyline Summerwind Order in court
Lhasa Apsos GCHB CH Shut up and kiss me Dell & # 39; Alberico en Xeralane
Lowchen GCHS CH Musicbox got your six in Roman Reign
Norwegian Lundehunds CH Fleurette Lonewolf
Poodles (miniature) GCH CH Encor Campanile Maestro
Poodles (standard) GCHP CH Stone Run Afternoon tea
Schipperkes GCHP2 CH Barefoot Bandit of Rivendel
Shiba Inu GCHP CH Jogoso & # 39; s Makin & # 39; Waves
Tibetan water dogs Shantideva by CH Judo in Kan Sing
Tibetan Terriers GCHS CH Barnstorm Blue Blood Royalty by Dzine
Xoloitzcuintli GCHB CH Qurra Tul Ain Omectecutli

Grazing

Race Winner
Australian cattle dogs Message from GCHG CH Shalimar and Oakwood in a renegade bottle
Australian shepherds GCHS CH Empyrean Copperridge Paint by numbers
Bearded Collies Lady Liberty by GCHG CH Scott
Beaucerons GCHB CH Jaguar Noir Des Monts Du Lac
Belgian Malinois GCHS CH Goliath Du Domaine De Vauroux
Belgian shepherd dogs GCH CH Celebrate Javert
Belgian Tervuren Soleila du Belgiador by CH Mnm
Bergamasco Shepherd Dog GCHS CH Alp Angels Faggia Dell & # 39; Albera FDC CGC
Berger Picards GCHB CH Eclipse Focus from Bon-Clyde CGC TKN
Border Collies GCH CH Sports fields Aeirs above FDC CGC TKN ATT
Bouviers des Flandres GCH CH Quiche & # 39; s Phoenix Rising
Briards GCHB CH Legion Of Boom De Bejaune
Canaan Dogs GCHG CH Pleasant Hill Avram of Carters Creek CA
Welsh Corgis Cardigan GCHG CH Pawcific I Walk With The King PT CAA BCAT CGC TKN
Collies (Rough) The rock star of GCH CH Kiriko
Collies (smooth) GCHS CH Creekwood Lochlomun I will be convicted
Entlebucher mountain dogs CH Liberty Run is just an FDC deduction master
Finnish lapphunds GCH CH Sugarok Gold Field
German shepherd GCHP CH Marquis & # 39; Hermes V Kenlyn
Icelandic shepherd dogs GCHB CH Tri-Star Hroi Hottur Roy FDC NAP
Miniature american shepherds GCHP CH Abingtons road west
Norwegian Buhunds GCHS CH Tsarshadows Ragnar Lodbrok
Old English Shepherd Dogs GCHG CH Bagatelle Moonlight Drive
Pembroke Welsh Corgis GCH CH Coventry A million reasons
Polish lowland shepherd dogs GCHS CH Snowhill & # 39; s Zygmund Marley CDX RAE CGCA CGCU TKA
Pulik GCH CH Fuzzy Farm All things considered
Pumik GCHS CH Italianstyle Casper
Pyrenean shepherds GCHS CH Isaby De Terra-Blue
Shetland dogs GCHP CH Syringa – Akadia El Corsair
Spanish water dogs GCHS CH Emanuell Wavelet
Swedish Vallhunds GCHS CH Foxberry Saber

Sports

Race Winner
Brittanys
Lagotti Romagnoli
Nederlandse Kooikerhondjes
Pointers
Pointers (German shorthaired)
Pointers (German Wirehaired)
Retrievers (Chesapeake Bay)
Retrievers (curly)
Retrievers (flat coated)
Retrievers (Gold)
Retrievers (Labrador)
Retrievers (Nova Scotia duck tolls)
Setters (English)
Setters (Gordon)
Setters (Irish red and white)
Setters (Irish)
Spaniels (American water)
Spaniels (Boykin)
Spaniels (Plumber)
Spaniels (Cocker) A.S.C.O.B.
Spaniels (Cocker) Black
Spaniels (Cocker) Parti-Color
Spaniels (English Cocker)
Spaniels (English Springer)
Spaniels (field)
Spaniels (Irish Water)
Spaniels (Sussex)
Spaniels (Welsh Springer)
Spinoni Italiani
Vizslas
Weimaraners
Hair pointing taps
Wirehaired Vizslas

Working

Race Winner
Akitas
Alaskan Malamutes
Anatolian Shepherd
Bernese Mountain
Black Russian Terriers
Boerboels
Boxers
Bullmastiffs
Cane Corsets
Doberman Pinschers
Dogues de Bordeaux
German Pinscher
Giant Schnauzers
Great danes
The great pyrenees
Greater Swiss Mountain Dogs
Komondorok
Kuvaszok
Leonbergers
Mastiffs
Neapolitan Mastiffs
Newfoundland
Portuguese Water Dogs
Rottweilers
Samoyeds
Siberian huskies
Saint Bernard
Standard schnauzers
Tibetan Mastiffs

Terrier

Race Winner
Airedale Terriers CH Longvue Buonaire Daredevil with Tailsup
American Hairless Terriers CH Edelweiss Two in the Pynk
American Staffordshire Terriers The life of the GCHP CH Roadhouse CA RATN DN CGCA party
Australian Terriers GCHS CH Ludlu Marshmallow Attack
Bedlington Terriers CH Chelsea & # 39; s Lifelong Fast Lane CA
Border terriers GCHB CH Bascovail Floatin & # 39; Purple Draegonfly
Bull Terriers (colored) GCHS CH Grabo Testarossa Formula for drama
Bull Terriers (White) GCH CH Envoys Hard Cider BN RI CGC
Cairn Terrier GCHB CH Mcalister & # 39; s Catch me if you can
Cesky Terriers GCHB CH Norkinstein Bavaria
Dandie Dinmont Terriers CH Bonnyrigg Lady Beatrix Potter
Fox terrier (smooth) GCH CH Hampton Ct Broxden Dropthe Mic
Fox terrier (wire) GCHB CH Irvonhill Voignier
Glen of Imaal Terriers GCHB CH Abberann Black Velvet Band by Galore
Irish Terriers GCHG CH Trackways Cassidy Pi & # 39; D Piper
Kerry Blue Terriers GCHB CH Kallehan Super Power
Lakeland terriers CH Keslake cocktails at six
Manchester Terriers (Standard) The random reaction of GCHG CH Noble in Toria BCAT CGC TKI
Miniature bull terrier The ultimate weapon of GCHS CH Brownstone
Miniature Schnauzers GCHG CH Carmel Sky High Wish on a star
Norfolk Terriers GCHS CH Avalon & # 39; s Rocket Man @ Rexroth
Norwich Terriers GCH CH Thistledews rhymes with Dolores
Parson Russell Terriers GCH CH Highland Downs Perfectly Normal
Rat terriers GCH CH Indigo Igo Legacys Next Phase Shake Ur Money Maker
Russell Terriers Brand GCH CH Woodsongs Makers
Scottish Terriers Corryvreckan of CH Ceilidh of the royal dragons
Sealyham Terriers GCH CH Forlegd Steezy Han Solo
Skye Terriers GCH CH Gleanntan & # 39; s Sure Shot Greyjoy
Soft-coated wheat terriers GCHS CH Doubloon Extreme Gamer
Staffordshire Bull Terriers CH Willaby & # 39; s Gone Walkabout BCAT CGC TKN
Welsh Terriers GCHG CH Brightluck Money Talks
West Highland White Terriers James Bay of GCHS CH Skyehigh

