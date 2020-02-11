Welcome to the largest travel program in the United States! – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML54ab209b6dcd415be7832d6faffd597f11% %MINIFYHTML54ab209b6dcd415be7832d6faffd597f12%

Make the first stop on your next trip at 15th Annual travel and adventure show!

Here you can discover new and exciting vacation options from major travel brands such as MSC Cruises, Taiwan Tourism, South Africa Tourism, Switzerland and more. You can also talk one-on-one with experts in destinations, experience practical activities or just have a fun time with the whole family. There really is something for everyone.

In this year's show you can meet travel celebrities Rick Steves, Samantha Brown and Peter Greenberg. They will present new travel information designed to give you the tips and tricks you need to travel like a pro. Also, bring your camera: you can meet them in an exclusive meeting and greeting directly after your session.

You can also attend specific destination workshops at the Destination Theater or take a seat at the Savvy Traveler Theater. There you will learn where to go and how to be your own travel expert, customize your trip and get inside information on how to navigate in any destination like a local.

The Travel and Adventure Show has everything covered. With endless vacation options for more than 200 destinations worldwide and its exclusive offers only for shows. You can book your next trip at a price you won't find anywhere else. You can even send and expedite your passport for international travel right there in the event with the convenient Passport Acceptance Program. Global Entry and TSAPre registration services are also available, directly on the exhibition floor.

This event is for more than just travelers. Experience the adventure of your dreams without leaving Los Angeles and immerse yourself in new cultures with a variety of songs and dances on the Global Beats stage. Then, take a virtual trip to Billings, Montana with your green screen photo booth.

It is the perfect event to get excited about traveling and learn everything you need to know about planning, booking and choosing the destination of your dreams.

And don't forget that there is fun for the whole family. Learn to dive in a heated diving pool, climb a rock wall and compete in the Zorb Ball Challenge, all included with your ticket.

Make the first stop on your next trip to the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday, February 15.th and Sunday, February 16th, from 10 a.m. at 5 p.m. You can buy tickets for this year's event at latravelshow.com.