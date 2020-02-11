Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on YouTube | NBA News

Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey join host Jaydee Dyer in a new episode of Heatcheck, the NBA social weekly program of Sky Sports, live on YouTube on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

It has been another seven days hectic in the NBA with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo choosing their star squads, much movement of players on the exchange deadline and two heavyweights of the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, extending Awesome winning streaks.

Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey join host Jaydee Dyer to break the exchange deadline and anticipate the All-Star weekend in a new episode of Heatcheck, live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel at the new time of the 5:30 pm Tuesday night. .

After sending your Clint Capela start center to Atlanta and hug a & # 39; small ball & # 39; From five, what is the maximum limit for the renewed Houston Rockets? How shocking will the LA Clippers deadline be for veteran scorer Marcus Morris? And how much does Andre Iguodala have left in the tank after agreeing to a two-year contract with the Miami Heat?

With the lists for Team LeBron and Team Giannis now established, Ovie and Mo will discuss the Star Draft and make their predictions about Sunday night's game. Who could be your choice to sleep to win the MVP All-Star Game?

Finally, the panel will preview all-star events, including the Slam Dunk contest, the Rising Stars challenge and the three-point contest.

