Watch Dr. Phil live his dream of being at the right price

Everyone has a favorite show. For Dr. Phil and his wife, Robin, it's The price is ok. During an appearance on Monday The Late Late Show with James Corden, the basic element of daytime television talked about his love for the classic game show. It turns out that Phil and Robin love the show so much that they spent their honeymoon 43 years ago sitting in the audience hoping to be chosen as contestants.

Luckily for them James cordenThe night movies are shown in the same building, and the presenter planned something special for them. As Corden said: "Tonight, we will give you a second honeymoon."

Then, taking out one of the classic yellow labels, the host continued: "We have talked to the people of The price is ok. They have lent us one of the real games of the program very kindly, so go to the audience and we'll see if they choose you. "