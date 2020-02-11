Watch Dr. Phil live his dream of being at the right price

Dr. Phil Y Robin McGraw, low!
Everyone has a favorite show. For Dr. Phil and his wife, Robin, it's The price is ok. During an appearance on Monday The Late Late Show with James Corden, the basic element of daytime television talked about his love for the classic game show. It turns out that Phil and Robin love the show so much that they spent their honeymoon 43 years ago sitting in the audience hoping to be chosen as contestants.
Luckily for them James cordenThe night movies are shown in the same building, and the presenter planned something special for them. As Corden said: "Tonight, we will give you a second honeymoon."
Then, taking out one of the classic yellow labels, the host continued: "We have talked to the people of The price is ok. They have lent us one of the real games of the program very kindly, so go to the audience and we'll see if they choose you. "
Of course, they were chosen. And they had all the joy walking towards the stage.
Like James, with thick black glasses and a long thin microphone Drew CareyHe asked the couple: "Now tell us: where are you from and what do you do for a living?"
As Phil replied hilariously: "Well, we're really from Texas and I don't do anything."
Addressing Robin, James asked him what he expected to take home from the game.
As he joked, "My new husband, and all the prizes you have to offer." And it turns out that those awards were not imaginary.
Behind a blue curtain was an infrared sauna! To win the smoking prize, Phil and Robin would have to win a Cliffhangers game, which Robin noticed was his absolute favorite. The rules were simple: they had to guess the prices of three daily items, the items were hair spray, a wet / dry hand vacuum and a pressure cooker.
As the Cats The actor explained: "Every dollar you lose, the mountaineer rises higher. If you do not fall off the cliff, you will win the sauna. If you do not, you will have death in your conscience." "
Making fun of himself, Phil said about the salon quality product: "I think I've never used hairspray," and then added: "I use the enamel. I use the enamel for the head."
Robin took matters into his own hands by guessing it cost $ 20, and he only had $ 3 left! Next was the dust destroyer, which the couple predicted would be $ 45. And the price was right! It was in fact, $ 45.
The last article was the pressure cooker. As James explained: "This is it! You must be within $ 22. If you are, you will win the sauna and the young man will live another day. If he goes beyond the limit, you will have to go directly from the studio to the police."
As the host joked during the day, "I feel like I'm in a pressure cooker now." Then he assumed that the kitchen cost $ 60. He had a $ 20 discount, but luckily for him and Robin, that was not enough for the young man to fall from the mountain. They won!
Of course, they weren't really getting the sauna, since James said he had to go back to The price is ok. But they got a lot of joy!
