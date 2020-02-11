Voters turn to polls at key New Hampshire presidential primaries | USA news

Manchester, New Hampshire – Voters in New Hampshire go to the polls in the first presidential primary of the 2020 presidential race.

The primary follows the chaotic Iowa caucuses, after which the two main candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders and South Bend Mayor, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, called for a new evaluation of the results.

Registered members of any of the parties in New Hampshire can only vote for their own candidates, while independent and undeclared voters can vote in any of the primaries.

While no clear favorite has emerged, Sanders seems to have the most momentum in the polls, with Buttigieg second and several others, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and her husband Chasten attend a campaign event in Exeter, New Hampshire (Eric Thayer / Reuters)

"I am hesitant between Amy, Pete and Elizabeth," said Niki Navarro, a hostess of a busy restaurant in downtown Manchester.

She told Al Jazeera that "seeing her presence in the interviews,quot; would help her decide just before voting, and that medical care was her most important problem.

Navarro also said he would support "who is good enough to face Trump."

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Amy Klobuchar, is received by her followers during a campaign event in Salem, New Hampshire (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

Leaving the final demonstration of Klobuchar on Monday night, Kelly Hebert spoke enthusiastically about her 18-year-old's first grade.

"This is the first vote he will cast," Hebert said, describing how his son Harrison votes for Sanders.

& # 39; We bleed politics & # 39;

With a primary that has historically predicted the final candidate only half the time, a victory in New Hampshire is not the end.

Meanwhile, half of the state's voters reported that they were undecided, with some candidates not at the top level.

Tom Smith, a voter from Hillsboro, said he would vote for Hawaii Democratic Congressman Tulsi Gabbard because "he fits into a hipster profile."

The small town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, is traditionally the first city to open polls in the state (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

Considering himself a "fierce independent," he technically has the option of voting in the Democratic or Republican primaries.

"We bleed politics," Smith told Al Jazeera, noting the 2008 Campaign Manager board game he was playing with his son to share "good memories,quot; of the US presidential election 12 years ago.

"(Gabbard) supports Medicare for everyone. She has a military background but supports nonviolence and anti-interventionism," he added. "These are all winning themes."

Tuesday's weather brings a winter mix to the frozen roads, so some commentators have suggested that the participation of Democratic voters could be negatively affected.

"I'm from New Hampshire," said Smith. "If the weather prevented me from doing something, then I could not live."

Biden talks with his followers at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

On Monday, the president of the state Democratic Party expressed confidence in the prospects of beating the incumbent in November.

"His ego can't stand the idea that something is happening and he is not in the middle of that," Raymond Buckley told reporters, referring to Trump's visit to Manchester on Monday night. "It has failed him before, and I think this time it will be counterproductive."

Warren speaks at a town hall campaign meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

Favourite?

A long and bitter struggle between moderate and leftist Democrats could reinforce Trump's chances of re-election in November.

The Republican primary in New Hampshire may only be a formality, as Trump seeks to assert his dominance over party voters and extend a victory lap after the indictment.

Hoping to outshine his rivals and remain in the spotlight, Trump's mission on Tuesday's eve in the state’s primary was also to highlight fractures within the opposition.

"We are in the middle of a great American return," Trump said. "Our country is stronger than ever."

Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire (Rick Wilking / Reuters)

Robert Dyer, a former naval contractor, attended the Trump rally, the first, at the SNHU Arena.

"What's going on in the Democratic party?" he asked rhetorically. "With all the things that (Trump) has done and the promises he has fulfilled, he should be easily re-elected."

"The Democrats have the same problem that the Republicans had last time," he told Al Jazeera. "They have too many people. But they don't really have a favorite."

Most surveys close in New Hampshire at 7pm local time (00:00 GMT). The first results are expected to start appearing as soon as the polls close.