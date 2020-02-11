Vitality Netball Superleague: Sky Sports line-up for the opening of the record season | Netball news

The five games of the first weekend will be screened live on Sky Sports and will air on the Sky Sports YouTube channel





The first game of the season is ready to break UK netball records on February 22

The Vitality Netball Superleague Season Opener, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and broadcast on YouTube on February 22, is expected to attract the biggest crowd in history for a one-day event in the history of UK netball .

The 10 Superleague teams will go to court at Arena Birmingham to mark the beginning of the new period and are ready to play their games against more than 8,700 fans.

Next to each match shown live on Sky Sports Mix & Arena, those without a subscription can also follow the day through our live broadcasts on the Sky sports Youtube channel.

The day of raising the curtain, which is an additional round, will feature teams that play against an opponent for the third time and the season calendar begins.

Vitality Netball Superleague – Seasonal opener on Sky Sports and YouTube February 22 Strathclyde Sirens vs London Pulse 11am Celtic Dragons vs Surrey Storm 12.45 p.m. Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars 2.30pm Team Bath vs Loughborough Lightning 4.15pm Wasps Netball vs Manchester Thunder 6pm

Say Dougherty will lead our coverage again in Birmingham along with the new head coach of Scotland Tamsin Greenway and former England international Pamela Cookey.

Technical Director of Northern Ireland and Leeds Rhinos Dan ryan will join the trio for the excellent day of netball with Caroline barker providing the comment and Hannah Wilkes as our court reporter.

The season opener has already seen higher ticket sales than the last day of the Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool, and is also 53 percent higher than the 2019 season opener.

The British Fast5 All-Stars Championships gave us an idea of ​​what will come

The day will begin with Strathclyde Sirens facing London Pulse, followed by Celtic Dragons and Surrey Storm. Saracens Mavericks will be next on the court against Severn Stars before Team Bath Netball plays Loughborough Lightning.

The final match of the day will be a reunion of the 2019 Grand Final when Wasps Netball seeks revenge on Manchester Thunder.

We are putting a lot of emphasis on making Vitality Netball Superleague completely professional and our goal is to make it the best women's league in the country. So, seeing that the best ticket sale for a one-day event in our history is for our seasonal opening event is extremely enjoyable and it means that we are on the right track. Fran Connolly – CEO of England Netball

"It's been 12 months featured for netball in England," said Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball.

"The anticipation for next season is really beginning to develop, which is evident from these fantastic ticket sales for a one-day event."

"I am eager to see it continue to grow and that the 10 teams run in front of what is likely to be an exhausted crowd later this month."

Sky sports It is your home of netball and is back on your screens this month when the new Vitality Superleague season begins with the 10 teams in action in the Season Opener from Arena Birmingham on Saturday, February 22.