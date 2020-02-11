Venezuela adds civil militia to the armed forces | News

%MINIFYHTMLe2c3aecbfb1834ed0a2d35729a8b7ec311% %MINIFYHTMLe2c3aecbfb1834ed0a2d35729a8b7ec312%

Venezuela has designated its civil militia as part of the country's armed forces, according to the country's official bulletin, an administrative change that, at least on paper, will greatly expand the armed forces that have been crucial in keeping President Nicolás Maduro in the power.

The militia now stands as a branch of the armed forces along with the army, navy, air force and national guard. Maduro said in January that the militia has 3.7 million members, compared with about 150,000 active members of the other branches.

Plus:

But the change does not seem to have a significant practical effect because the militia exists since 2008 and its members do not have the same professional training as the active members of the main components of the armed forces.

Videos of militia training sessions routinely become the target of social media jokes because they seem disorganized and largely made up of older people.

The militia is expected to "organize, equip, train and indoctrinate people to contribute to the security of the nation," according to the Official Government Bulletin dated February 1 and seen by the Reuters News Agency, but not yet published. officially.

Military key to maintain power

The army has been crucial in allowing Maduro to retain power despite a hyperinflationary economic crisis that has led almost five million people to leave the country. Troops have participated in violent repressions of opposition protests and military intelligence has been active in quelling possible uprisings.

The militia, created by the late socialist leader Hugo Chávez as part of a broad reorganization of the armed forces, has played a significantly less important role. Members are often seen working as security guards in government offices such as hospitals or subway stations, and often appear in government demonstrations.

Maduro says that the militia is a crucial element of the country's security against the possible aggression of the United States, which has imposed a broad program of sanctions against its government in an effort to remove it from power.

"The militia is the popular and armed wing of the people and the armed forces," Maduro said in a speech in January. In April, the president ordered the militia to get involved in agriculture to increase the country's food supply.