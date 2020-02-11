Vanessa Bryant publishes emotional tribute to her late daughter, Gianna Bryant

Vanessa Bryant is still grieving after losing her husband Kobe Bryant and her eldest daughter, Gianna Bryant, in a helicopter crash last month.

This week, Vanessa visited Instagram to publish a touching tribute to Gianna, who was only 13 years old at the time of his death.

"I have been reluctant to express my feelings in words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone," the publication began.

"I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe to leave, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels bad. Why should I be able to wake up? Another day when my baby can't have that opportunity? I'm so angry. I had so much life to live. Then I realize that I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters, "Vanessa continued. In the post, he also presents a video of Gianna playing basketball.

"Crazy, I'm not with Kobe and Gigi, but I'm grateful to be here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I feel is normal. It's part of the grieving process," he concludes. "I just wanted to share in case there is someone out there who has suffered a loss like this. God, I wish they were here and this nightmare was over. Praying for all the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for everyone." . "

Our heart is with Vanessa and her family.