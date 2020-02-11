Vanessa Bryant publishes emotional tribute to her late daughter, Gianna Bryant

Vanessa Bryant is still grieving after losing her husband Kobe Bryant and her eldest daughter, Gianna Bryant, in a helicopter crash last month.

This week, Vanessa visited Instagram to publish a touching tribute to Gianna, who was only 13 years old at the time of his death.

"I have been reluctant to express my feelings in words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone," the publication began.

