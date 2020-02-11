Vanessa Bryant is sincere about the grieving process after losing Kobe and her daughter

%MINIFYHTML03014c2695e7fd9135ccd0b4ff919e9b11% %MINIFYHTML03014c2695e7fd9135ccd0b4ff919e9b12%

Two weeks after the NBA legend and 13-year-old Gianna died in a helicopter crash, his widow turns to social media to share his pain and struggles to accept the shocking loss.

Vanessa Bryant has shed her pain on Instagram while she cries for her husband Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The basketball legend and the 13-year-old girl died in a helicopter crash last month (January 26) and Vanessa admits that she still suffers agonizing pain from her deaths.

"I have been reluctant to express my feelings in words," he shared on Instagram on Monday in a legend attached to a video that shows Kobe training Gigi's basketball team. "My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone."

"I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe who left, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels bad."

Vanessa went on to confess that she has survivor pain, but remains strong for her other three children.

"Why should I wake up another day when my baby can't have that opportunity? I'm so angry. I had so much life to live," he wrote. "Then I realize that I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Crazy, I'm not with Kobe and Gigi, but I'm grateful to be here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri."

"I know what I feel is normal. It's part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case someone out there has experienced a loss like this. God, I wish they were here and this nightmare was over. Praying for all the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all. "

Kobe and his daughter Gianna were heading to a basketball game for their team in the helicopter before it crashed. The accident claimed the lives of nine people.