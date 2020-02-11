V. Unbeatable performance features a bicycle in the air

%MINIFYHTMLed3aca840bb8b97189fdae932ff67ebe11% %MINIFYHTMLed3aca840bb8b97189fdae932ff67ebe12%

In the episode of the NBC show, the 10 final acts took the stage in front of the judges to impress Alexa Lauenburger and her dog, starting the final with a lovely presentation.

On the Monday February 10 episode of "America has talent: The Champions "season 2, the last 10 acts arrived on stage in front of the judges to impress. The final began with an adorable performance by Alexa Lauenburger and his dog.

Alesha Dixon Y Howie Mandel I loved it but Simon Cowell He thought the performance "was not as good" as his last two presentations. Heidi klum, meanwhile, congratulated Alexa for devising a new routine in just one week.

The next actor was Duo Transcend, who improved his game by doing everything blindfolded. Mary could be seen standing on Tyce's shoulders and coming down, and that was when Tyce caught her. Simon applauded his exciting performance, calling it the "best performance we've seen of these two."

Later, Angelina Jordan took the stage to sing a beautiful performance of Elton John"Goodbye yellow brick road". Heidi, who played her Golden Buzzer for Angelina, was excited about her performance. "I think you're amazing," she said.

The follow-up was the Golden Buzzer performance by Simon Boogie Storm. The dance company appeared with another amazing performance to Jennifer Lopezof "Let & # 39; s Get Loud". However, Howie was not completely impressed. Meanwhile, The Silhouttes, who got Alesha's Golden Buzzer, took the stage to offer a "beautiful" performance. "Not only are you here to win it, you're here to change the world," Howie added.

Hans then returned to the stage to sing Jennifer Lopez"Let Get Loud," which is Simon's favorite song. Simon was not a fan of acting and said: "This was torture." The violinist Tyler Butler Figueroa, on the other hand, chose to perform "Hallelujah" and everyone was amazed.

V. Unbeatable continued to show his incredible abilities when a child was thrown to the bicycle in the air. Alesha shared that it was a "colorful explosion of pure brightness." The next was Marcelito Pomoy, who came up with a presentation of "Beauty and the Beast."

Concluding the night was Sandou Trio Russian Bar. His performance included somersaults and walking on fire that surprised everyone. Heidi called it amazing when Alesha admitted: "My heart was in my mouth."

The winner of the second season of "AGT: The Champions" will be announced on Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. on NBC