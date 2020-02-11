USA UU: Prosecutors dropped out of the case after the revocation of the Department of Justice over Stone's prison | Trump News

%MINIFYHTMLc745e179d73d48cc7d3d9fcfb712684a11% %MINIFYHTMLc745e179d73d48cc7d3d9fcfb712684a12%

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday it will take the extraordinary step of reducing the amount of time in prison it will seek for Roger Stone, an announcement that came a few hours after President Donald Trump complained that the sentence Recommended for his ally and longtime confidant was "very horrible and unfair."

The measure provoked an almost immediate protest by the four prosecutors about the case. Prosecutors Michael Marando, Aaron Zelinsky, John Crabb and Jonathan Kravis, who won the conviction of Stone, He withdrew from the case. Kravis told the court in a presentation that he was not only leaving the case, but was resigning from his position as federal prosecutor.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLc745e179d73d48cc7d3d9fcfb712684a13% %MINIFYHTMLc745e179d73d48cc7d3d9fcfb712684a14%

The Department of Justice said that the decision to shorten the sentencing recommendation was made Monday night, before Trump's tweet, and that prosecutors had not spoken to the White House about it. Trump said Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Department of Justice to seek a shorter prison sentence for Stone, but the president said he would be allowed to do so.

%MINIFYHTMLc745e179d73d48cc7d3d9fcfb712684a15% %MINIFYHTMLc745e179d73d48cc7d3d9fcfb712684a16%

The measure will surely raise questions about political interference and whether Trump's views have unusual dominance over the Department of Justice, which is intended to operate independently of the White House in criminal investigations and prosecutions.

Attorney General William Barr has been a constant ally of Trump, clearing the president of the obstruction of justice even when former special advisor Robert Mueller intentionally refused to do so and declared that the FBI investigation in Russia, which resulted in charges against Stone had been based on a "false narrative."

Democrats criticized the decision. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said the rule of law is "totally perverted to Donald Trump's own wishes and personal needs."

On Monday night, prosecutors recommended Stone serve seven to nine years behind bars after being convicted of charges such as lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House of Representatives investigation into whether Trump's campaign is coordinated with Russia to end the 2016 elections. The sentence, prosecutors said, was in line with federal guidelines. That ruling would send a message to deter others who might consider lying or obstructing a congressional investigation or manipulating witnesses, they said.

The recommendation raised the possibility that Stone could receive the toughest sentence from any of the half-dozen Trump aides accused in Mueller's investigation.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Trump said the case against Stone was a "judicial error." A Justice Department official said authorities decided to intervene and seek a shorter sentence because the initial recommendation took them by surprise. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said prosecutors had told the department to wait for a shorter recommendation.

Extremely rare

It is extremely rare for Justice Department leaders to reverse the decision of their own prosecutors on a recommendation for sentencing, particularly after that recommendation has been submitted to the court. Normally, United States attorneys have broad freedom to recommend sentences in cases they prosecuted.

Judgment decisions ultimately depend on the judge, who in this case may be on the side of the original recommendation of the Department of Justice. US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson has repeatedly scolded Stone for his extrajudicial behavior, which included a social media post he made of the judge with what appeared to be the sight of a gun.

The judge excluded Stone from social media last July after concluding that she repeatedly rejected her gag order.

Roger Stone leaves the Federal Court on January 25, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (File: Joe Raedle / Getty Images / AFP)

In addition, judges invariably frown at crimes they consider to pervert the functions of the criminal justice system, such as making false statements or obstructing an investigation.

The Justice Department said it plans to resubmit the recommendation for Stone's sentence later Tuesday.

Trump refused to tell reporters if he was considering forgiving Stone.

Stone has denied acting badly and has constantly criticized the case against him for motivating him politically. He did not take the position during his trial and his lawyers did not call any witnesses in his defense.

Federal prosecutors also softened their sentencing position on former national security adviser Michael Flynn recently, saying they would not oppose parole after initially saying they deserved up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI. The Flynn Prosecutor's Office is also in charge of the United States Attorney's Office in Washington, DC.

The White House sent questions about the decision to the Department of Justice.