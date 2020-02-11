USA Basketball will use WNBA players in the 3-on-3 Olympic standings – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML583010bafc3110f7b71f5f884d0543e111% %MINIFYHTML583010bafc3110f7b71f5f884d0543e112%

NEW YORK – USA Basketball will have a team of WNBA players available to qualify for 3 against 3 at the Olympic Games.

Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray, Katie Lou Samuelson and Stefanie Dolson lead the 11 players invited to a training camp this week in Chicago. From the group, the selection committee will choose four women to represent the US. UU. In the qualifying tournament in India from March 18 to 22.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity," said Plum, who helped Americans win gold at the 5 vs. 5 World Championship in 2018. "Every time you wear a US shirt, it's a great thing." .

The United States spent the last months having professional players participate in tournaments to move up in the FIBA ​​3 vs. 3 ranking. While the players have a lot of experience playing 5 against 5, they are still relatively new in 3 against 3.

"It's definitely a faster and faster game," said Samuelson. "It is necessary to move quickly from the offensive to the defense."

Rules 3 vs. 3 are made for the fast-paced competition. There is a period of 10 minutes, which makes 3 against 3 much faster than its counterpart 5 against 5. A game can end even earlier if a team scores 21 points in less than 10 minutes. If the game is tied after 10 minutes, it goes into overtime, where the first team to score two points wins. There is also a 12 second shot clock.

Plum and Samuelson, who have just finished a season with the US 5 against 5 national team. UU., They were not worried about the lack of experience 3 against 3.

"We have time to play together and grow," said Samuelson, who won a gold medal for the United States in the U-18 World Cup in 2013.

Two of the four members of the qualifying team must be in the top 10 of the United States to obtain total points. Plum is currently second followed by Gray, Samuelson, Kelly Faris and Layshia Clarendon. Dolson is tenth on the list.

The selection committee may elect any other person in the group for the other two positions in the classification team. Sabrina Ionescu, from Oregon, is number 1 on the list of US points. UU., But it will not be available since your university team will be in the middle of the NCAA Tournament.

The three best teams of the qualifying tournament in each genre will advance to the Tokyo Games. If Americans qualify, their lists could be a little different for the Olympic Games. As of now, two players must be among the top 10 in the country as of May 22. The other two players of the team must have a minimum of 3,600 points. FIBA has changed who is eligible several times over the past year.

The American women dominated 5 against 5 in the Olympic Games, winning six consecutive gold medals. They have fought 3 in 3 lately. They finished fifth in 2018 after not qualifying in 2017. They also did not qualify for the World Cup last year.

While the women's qualifying team will consist of professionals, the men's team will have experienced 3-in-3 players in the mix. Robbie Hummel, Kareem Maddox and Damon Huffman lead the way. That trio helped American men win their first 3-on-3 world title last year when the Americans finished 7-0 in the tournament.

"This is an extremely exciting time for USA Basketball as we prepare for the first 3 × 3 Olympic Qualification Tournament. This training ground is the next step to win a place in the Olympic Games, so it is incredibly important," he said. USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley. "Many of the best 3 × 3 players available in our country will participate, and USA Basketball will seek to select the best US teams. UU. 3 × 3 possible for the Olympic qualification tournaments ".

