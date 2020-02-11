United States policy puts migrants at risk of kidnapping and extortion: MSF | USA news

%MINIFYHTML66752d96f6a0932ec3a59409b6eddd0911% %MINIFYHTML66752d96f6a0932ec3a59409b6eddd0912%

Central American immigrants and asylum seekers are already suffering from mental health problems resulting from the violence they are fleeing from, but US and regional immigration policies are making things worse, according to a new report from Doctors Without Borders (Doctors Without Borders, or MSF).

Violence in both the country of origin and Mexico is a key trigger in the alarming levels of mental illness symptoms among migrants and asylum seekers from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, according to a report published Tuesday by the international humanitarian organization medical

"The violence to which Central American migrants and refugees are exposed has a clear impact on their mental health," MSF said in its report.

The publication, No Way Out, is based on thousands of mental health consultations conducted by MSF in Central America and Mexico, interviews with staff and a survey of 480 migrants and asylum seekers in five shelters along migrant routes in Mexico.

"The main afflictions we see, clinically speaking in terms of mental health, are classically PTSD, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression and anxiety," Gordon Finkbeiner, coordinator of the MSF Migrants Project in Mexico, told Al Jazeera.

Of the hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers surveyed between January 2018 and September 2019, 61.9 percent had been exposed to at least one violent event in the two years before leaving their country of origin, including violent death (42.5 percent) or disappearance (16.9 percent) of a relative.

During the same period, more than half of the thousands of migrant patients of mental health consultation in Mexico had moderate or severe symptoms, mainly related to anxiety, PTSD and depression.

"The violence suffered by people living in (Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador) is comparable to that in war zones where (MSF) has been working for decades," according to the organization.

Migrants, most of them asylum seekers, sent back to Mexico from the United States under the Stay in Mexico program, officially called Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), wait in line for a meal outside the office of Human Repatriation in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico (File: Loren Elliott / Reuters)

But the violence does not stop there. Of the hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers surveyed in shelters in Mexico, 57.3 percent had been exposed to some type of violence along the route in Mexico, 39.2 percent had been violently attacked, including cases of aggression sexual, and 27.3 percent had been threatened or extorted

"Organized crime throughout Mexico perceives migrants as a target of extortion. In a sense, they are seen as merchandise," said Finkbeiner.

"Mexico is clearly not safe for migrants, and & # 39; Staying in Mexico & # 39; makes things worse, much worse," he said.

Kidnappings

Under the "Stay in Mexico,quot; policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, the United States returns asylum seekers to Mexico while their cases are being processed. More than 60,000 predominantly Central American asylum seekers have been returned to Mexico since implementation began just over a year ago.

"What we are currently seeing is that immigrants who are being returned to Mexico to wait for their court dates under this program & # 39; Stay in Mexico & # 39; are being presented to organized crime on a silver platter, really," said Finkbeiner.

In Nuevo Laredo, a Mexican city on the other side of the Texas border, MSF teams have witnessed kidnappings of migrants and asylum seekers just outside shelters and at bus stations. The pastor in charge of a migrant shelter in Nuevo Laredo and one of his colleagues were kidnapped last year and have not been seen since.

Of the 44 new MSF patients who received mental health consultations in October 2019 in Nuevo Laredo, 75 percent had been abducted the week before the consultation. All had been returned under the Migrant Protection Protocols.

"We have seen the trend grow, but that increase was particularly pronounced. Since then, most of the people we attended (in Nuevo Laredo) have been kidnapped in the days leading up to the consultation," Finkbeiner said.

The constant threat of violence leaves a deep mark on the mental health of an individual, which can sometimes go unnoticed due to stigmatization and lack of institutional resources to identify and treat cases. MSF

According to the Guiding Principles of Migrant Protection Protocols, people with "known physical / mental health problems,quot; are not "susceptible,quot; to the protocols. However, human rights groups have documented the return of asylum seekers, including children, with serious medical conditions known, such as cancer and seizure disorders.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security UU. He did not respond at the time of publication to Al Jazeera's request for comments on what would constitute known mental health problems.

"The constant threat of violence leaves a deep mark on the mental health of an individual, which can sometimes go unnoticed due to stigmatization and lack of institutional resources to identify and treat cases," according to MSF.

Migrants and asylum seekers with whom Al Jazeera spoke often addressed the anxiety that arises while trying to navigate the dangerous journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Manuel * fled Honduras for threats of extortion last year and heads north through Mexico with his wife and five children, ages four to 16. But now they face the possibility that they will be forced to remain in Mexico and face more of the violence they fled.

"Mexico is a country that earns a lot of money from migrants, kidnapping and extortion," Manuel told Al Jazeera.

MSF is calling for an immediate end to the deportation of asylum seekers from the United States to third countries, which includes forcing people to wait in Mexico, among other demands of the governments of the United States, Mexico and northern Central America.

"People are being put at risk," Finkbeiner said. "People fleeing violence should not be criminalized and should not be received with weapons. People's needs should be placed at the center of immigration policies."

* The individual's name has been changed at their request to protect their identity.