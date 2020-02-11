United Kingdom proceeds with deportation flight to Jamaica despite violent reaction | News

The UK government has proceeded with a deportation flight to Jamaica with what it calls "foreign criminals,quot; on board, in the context of a legal battle and a strong reaction from civil rights organizations.

The Monday in the afternoon Appeals Court Judge Lady Justice Simler ordered the Interior Ministry not to carry out the scheduled deportation of some people amid concerns that mobile phone blackouts had prevented them from accessing legal advice while they were being held at two centers near Heathrow Airport.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLa3c329c5ee53718ef0daf06fbd65186111% %MINIFYHTMLa3c329c5ee53718ef0daf06fbd65186112%

She said those detainees should not be removed unless the Interior Ministry is convinced they "had access to a Sim card that does not work with O2 on or before February 3."

On Tuesday morning, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said: "We do not apologize for trying to protect the public from serious, violent and persistent foreign criminals.

"The court ruling does not apply to all foreign criminals who must be deported and, therefore, we are proceeding with the flight."

The case has provoked angry reactions, coming at a time when the Windrush scandal is still fresh in everyone's memory.

The Secretary of the Interior of the Labor Party, Diane Abbott, said that some of the detainees arrived in the United Kingdom when they were children and "have no memory,quot; of Jamaica.

According to reports, a report commissioned by the Ministry of Interior, which leaked last year, advised the government to consider ending the deportation of foreign-born criminals who arrived in the United Kingdom as children.

Previous reports said 56 people would be deported, but a smaller number left early Tuesday, which led some to believe that the government had respected the court order.

In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday while defending the measure, Chancellor Sajid Javid said he didn't know the exact number of people deported, "but I think it's about 20, more than 20."

# Jamaica50 It shows the devastating impact that restrictive and often racist immigration laws in the United Kingdom have on people, laws that are made possible by the consistent and dehumanizing framework of immigration as a problem that needs to be & # 39; controlled & # 39; – Maya Goodfellow (@MayaGoodfellow) February 11, 2020

He added: "There is no connection between the Windrush generation and this flight … each person on the flight is a foreign criminal, they are not British, they are not members of the Windrush generation and all are guilty of serious crimes, of receiving privative penalties of freedom of at least 12 months. "

Bella Sankey, of Detention Action, said the campaign group believed that some of the people who should be deported were not on the flight because they were covered by the court order.

She tweeted: "We understand that some, possibly all, of these individuals may have been eliminated from the flight, but we are currently trying to clarify this."

Earlier, Sankey said that withdrawing detainees covered by the order would have meant that the Interior Ministry was breaking the law.