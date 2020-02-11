UN report says North Korea continues to improve the missile program | News

%MINIFYHTML58ad6efde69546afe7adf1779296037011% %MINIFYHTML58ad6efde69546afe7adf1779296037012%

North Korea continued to improve its nuclear and ballistic missile programs last year while also illegally imported refined oil, all in violation of UN sanctions, according to a confidential UN report seen by Reuters.

The country also illegally exported about 370 million dollars in coal with the help of Chinese barges, the report adds.

Plus:

The 67 page report to the UN Sanctions Committee of the Security Council on North Korea, which will be made public next month, occurs when the United States tries to revive the stagnant denuclearization talks with North Korea.

"In 2019, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) did not stop its illicit nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which it continued to improve, in violation of Security Council resolutions," wrote independent UN sanctions supervisors.

"Despite its broad indigenous capacity, it uses illegal external acquisitions for some components and technology."

Pyongyang also illegally imported luxury cars and alcohol, according to the report, conducted by experts responsible for monitoring the application of sanctions.

North Korea has been subject to UN sanctions since 2006.

In 2017, several sets of international sanctions were further imposed on Pyongyang, limiting its oil imports and banning its exports of coal, fish and textiles, to push the country to stop its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.

To date, the measures have not been successful.

Negotiations stalled

However, it continues to develop its arsenal, analysts say, despite three high-profile meetings between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore, Vietnam and Panmunjom, a village that is located in the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea.

The negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington are at a standstill for sanctions relief issues and what North Korea would be willing to give up in return.

The UN Panel of Experts said they received, as in the previous year, a US report. UU. With satellite images and data covering the period from January 1 to October 31, 2019.

The United States report allegedly showed that North Korea exceeded the authorized import quotas for refined oil.

"The Russian Federation and China requested more conclusive evidence to issue a trial," said the report, seen by AFP.

The document also noted that "the DPRK continued to circumvent the resolutions of the UN Security Council through illicit maritime exports of commodities, especially coal and sand."

Pyongyang also "continued to import luxury items and other sanctioned items, including luxury vehicles, alcohol and robotic machinery."

The country continued "accessing international banking channels in violation of UN sanctions, mainly through the use of third-party intermediaries," according to the report.

North Korea "continued to illegally acquire virtual currencies and carry out cyber attacks against global banks to evade financial sanctions."

China, which is often suspected of helping North Korea despite sanctions, said Monday in a statement from its UN mission that "it has always faithfully and seriously fulfilled its international obligations."

This was despite the "huge losses,quot; suffered by Beijing in implementing UN decisions, he said.

"It is imperative that the Security Council … make the necessary adjustments to the sanctions measures, especially in areas related to livelihoods,quot; of the citizens of North Korea, the statement said.

China proposed a resolution at the end of 2019, together with Russia, which would allow the lifting of certain bans, particularly in fisheries and textiles.