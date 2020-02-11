Uber Hyderabad: Uber establishes an Uber Money team of more than 100 people in Hyderabad – Latest news

New Delhi: The important Uber Uber driver said Tuesday that he created Uber Money, a team of more than 100 technology professionals responsible for global financial products and technological innovations, at its Hyderabad Technology Center.

In addition to Hyderabad, the Uber Money team also has a presence in the technology centers of San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York and Amsterdam, Uber said in a statement.

"The Hyderabad-based team will play an essential role in enabling new features and future global improvements, including real-time earnings; updated debit accounts and debit cards for Uber drivers; along with Uber Wallet and credit card Uber renewed for Uber users, "he added.

The Uber Money team will focus on implementing new payment methods, enabling and developing financial compliance tools, leveraging smart routing technologies for payment gateways and applying Uber Artificial Intelligence models for smart risk decisions, according to the statement. .

"The Uber Hyderabad Technology Center has the best fintech talent specialized in risks, payments, financial reports and analytical platform engineering. In addition to engineering, we are investing in the growth and expansion of data science, analysis and product management organizations. to transform Hyderabad into a full spectrum technology site for Uber, "said Naga Kasu, engineering director of Uber India and leader of the Hyderabad site.

Started in 2014, the Uber Hyderabad Engineering Center builds products and software platforms.