MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after an armed robbery at a US bank in Lino Lakes.

The Lino Lakes public security department was sent shortly after 9 am, and the two suspects were found in the 1200 block of Larpentuer Ave in Roseville shortly after.

%MINIFYHTML90cd78a4fb7b8c7f45ea7fc871f93ffb11% %MINIFYHTML90cd78a4fb7b8c7f45ea7fc871f93ffb12%

Lino Lakes Public Safety and the FBI are conducting an investigation. Police have said no suspects remain.