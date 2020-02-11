Twins and Dodgers finally reach an agreement between Maeda and Graterol – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers have finalized their trade by sending starter pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Twins and the Bullpen Brusdar Graterol prospect to the Dodgers. Just in time for spring training.

Twins pitchers and receivers take the field Wednesday for their first official training in Fort Myers, Florida, and the Dodgers follow him on Friday in Glendale, Arizona.

%MINIFYHTML577d139973dcc6d44ef22b77a0e83e8c11% %MINIFYHTML577d139973dcc6d44ef22b77a0e83e8c12%

In Monday's agreement, generated by the original three-team deal with Boston that reached an obstacle last week, the Twins sent minor league outfielder Luke Raley and a competitive balance round pick in the 2020 draft, 67th in general, along with Graterol to Los Angeles. The Dodgers sent $ 10 million and minor league receiver Jair Camargo along with Maeda to Minnesota.

Raley, 25, returned to the Dodgers, after missing most of last season with an ankle injury and playing in only 33 games for Triple-A Rochester. The Twins acquired it and started the pitching prospect Devin Smeltzer on July 31, 2018, in an exchange that sent second baseman Brian Dozier to the Dodgers.

Initially, Graterol was scheduled for the Red Sox, but they delayed the tripartite agreement spearheaded by the movement of the Mookie Betts star to the Dodgers for concern over Graterol's medical review.

Graterol, 21, who can touch three digits on the radar gun with his fastball, wasted time last season for Double-A Pensacola with a shoulder injury. The law recovered in time to make its Major League debut with the Twins and launch in the postseason, and the team planned to develop the Venezuelan native as a reliever, rather than a starter as he was on his way through the system . .

The Red Sox and Dodgers settled their own exchange that sent Betts to Los Angeles, and the Twins and Dodgers agreed to their share of the trade. Both agreements were agreed on Sunday.

Maeda, who spent his first four seasons in the major leagues with the Dodgers after coming from Japan, will slip to the middle of Minnesota's rotation. The law is effective at 3.87 with 641 strikeouts in 589 career entries, including some seasons of postseason and postseason relief. Since her debut in 2016, Maeda ranked fifth among the National League qualifying pitchers on average batting opponents (.227).

Maeda made 103 starts in the last four seasons for the Dodgers, but his deep rotation allowed them to put him in the bullpen from time to time, and his desire has been to start full time. The 31-year-old did not make his major league debut until he was 27 when he came from the Hiroshima Carp. His eight-year, $ 25 million contract was drafted largely with incentives that could make it worth as much as $ 106.2 million. That is because the Dodgers discovered "irregularities,quot; in their elbow during their physical exam.

The Maeda agreement entitles you to $ 6.5 million annually based on beginnings: $ 1 million each for 15 and 20, and $ 1.5 million each for 25, 30 and 32 beginnings. You can earn $ 3.5 million annually based on the tickets released: $ 250,000 for 90 and every additional 10 to 190, and $ 750,000 for 200. The agreement includes an allocation bonus of $ 1 million each time it is exchanged.

To build their rotation behind Ace José Berrios, the Twins re-signed Jake Odorizzi and Michael Pineda earlier this winter and signed free agents Homer Bailey and Rich Hill. Pineda cannot launch until mid-May due to the remaining suspension of a prohibited diuretic, and Hill will not be ready until mid-summer after elbow surgery. The arrival of Maeda will significantly reduce the number of beginnings that the Twins will have to give to the most inexperienced candidates. Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, who debuted as rookies last year, will have the longest appearance in spring training.

Camargo, 20, hit .236 for Class A of the Great Lakes last season. The Colombian native was signed by the Dodgers in 2015.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)