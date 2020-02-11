Twenty20 Women's World Cup in Australia will use ballless technology | Cricket News





The third referee will control the landing position of the front foot

An off-field referee will use technology to judge when bowlers illegally surpass the fold during the Twenty20 Women's World Cup in Australia.

The ballless technology of the front of the foot was recently followed in India and the West Indies and will be used in an important tournament for the first time. The International Cricket Council says that the third referee will control the landing position of the front foot in each delivery during the competition from February 21 to March 8.

Referees on the field have been instructed not to call any front foot without balls unless the off-field official recommends it.

Part of the front foot of the bowler must be behind the fold in the delivery stride. Referees in the field at the end of the non-forward usually make the decision.

The ICC said the technology was recently tested in 12 games, during which 4,717 balls were thrown and 13 balls were not called. All deliveries were judged accurately.

"Cricket has an excellent track record of introducing technology to support the decision making of our match officials and I am sure that this technology will reduce the small amount of errors in the front foot without the ball," said the ICC general manager for the Cricket, Geoff Allardice. .

"It is not difficult for the referees to call the balls accurately, and although the percentage of deliveries that are not balls is low, it is important to call them correctly."

Allardice said the technology had improved significantly since it was first tested in a one-day international series between England and Pakistan in 2016, which allowed the ICC to introduce it profitably and with minimal impact on the flow of the game.

Video technology has been used to evaluate layoffs in the test match and in limited international cricket and determine if the hitters were wrongly handed over because the referees in the field could not point out that there is no ball for the landing of the front foot of A bowler in front of the fold.

A third referee could overrule a decision made by the referees in the field in cases where the video evidence conclusively showed that a bowler had surpassed.