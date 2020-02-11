Trump wants to end the federal student loan forgiveness program

TSR Policy: Donald Trump is calling for the end of a popular student loan forgiveness program, a very questionable measure considering that presidential elections are not that far away.

Many Americans struggle with their student loan debt, which has become a crisis for the nation. Trump's new annual budget requires several changes in student loans, which are actually part of a $ 5.6 billion cut in funds for the nation's Department of Education, according to Forbes.

Trump's position on this is nothing new, Roomies. As in previous years, Trump has repeatedly called for an end to the forgiveness of public service loans. According to Trump's proposed budget, if Congress approves it, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program would be completely eliminated.

The public service loan forgiveness program is a federal program created in 2007 that forgives federal student loans for borrowers working full time (more than 30 hours per week) in an eligible federal, state or local public service job or nonprofit work that makes 120 eligible payments on time for ten years. The program was established under the administration of George W. Bush.

As for his position on the subject, Trump and The Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, has stated that they want to balance the needs of student loan borrowers and federal taxpayers.

Trump and DeVos claim that eliminating this program would save the federal government money by not potentially having to forgive billions of dollars in federal student loans.

Others believe that the program is vital in attracting and retaining people to enter public service and nonprofit jobs, many of which pay lower wages than private sector jobs.

Those who support the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program believe that terminating it could deter student loan borrowers from entering public service jobs.

The proposal would affect future borrowers, not existing borrowers who already work in the public service and are currently paying student loans.

Roommates, we plan to keep you informed about any updates.