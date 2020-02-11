Trump travels to New Hampshire to gather Republicans and distract Democrats

MANCHESTER, NH – At his first rally since the Senate acquitted him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, a triumphant President Donald Trump returned Monday to New Hampshire, the state where he won his first primary in 2016 and hopes to take in 2020.

At a rally in an arena that senior officials announced as a kind of homecoming, Trump's crowd broke out in old chants of "Lock her up!" When he referred to the behavior of President Nancy Pelosi in her State of the Union address last week, when she broke a copy of her comments after she finished. "I'm talking and a woman mutters terribly behind me, angry," he said. "We are the ones who should be angry."

But Trump also gave credit to Pelosi and the political trial for an increase in his number of polls. "Thank you Nancy," he said.

Trump and his top campaign advisors made it clear that his immediate goal in coming to Manchester on the eve of the New Hampshire primary was to get the attention of a competitive Democratic primary in which Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Pete Buttigieg, the Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is running almost neck and neck in many surveys.

Trump hung up the idea that in open primaries, Republicans could try to influence the outcome. "Many Republicans will vote for the weakest candidate tomorrow," Trump said. "My only problem is that I am trying to find out who is the weakest candidate. I think everyone is weak."

And the president said, without evidence, that Democrats illegally transported Massachusetts voters to vote in New Hampshire in the 2016 election, when Trump narrowly lost the state to Hillary Clinton. But even his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, who is from New Hampshire, has said that never happened.

"We should have won the election," Trump said. "But they had buses that were sent from Massachusetts to hundreds and hundreds of buses, and it was very, very close even though they did."

In a disjointed speech in which he alternated between the teleprompter and his own discourse, Trump played with the fears of the working class by warning about the loss of jobs in manufacturing and played his new trade agreements in North America and China.

And he stoked the same fears that drove him to victory in the Republican primaries here four years ago, and noted that the illegal immigrants who entered the country were "murders, rapists and other things." They are going to poison our children with drugs here in New Hampshire. "

Four years ago, Trump benefited from competing against a field full of traditional Republican candidates. This time, a field of three challengers has already been reduced to one: Bill Weld, a former Massachusetts governor who has not made a dent in Trump's popularity within the party.

But Trump hopes to deprive Democrats of being the center of attention; In Iowa, the cover of The Des Moines Register the day after the president’s rally there showed a picture of him, not the Democrats.

Trump campaign officials said they were eager to begin executing a general election strategy in a state that the president lost to Clinton by just 2,700 votes and where they believe they can expand the map in November.

Trump's demonstration at Southern New Hampshire University brought him back to the place where he surprised voters during the primaries with a vulgar description of his main rival at that time, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.

A few weeks ago, Trump highlighted Cruz for praise when he signed the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada. "Thank you, Ted, for everything," he said. "You have been amazing."

It was a reminder of how far Trump has come in four years: his former enemies have become his greatest defenders.

But his comments also showed how much he trusted the same cheat kit to gather his followers. Trump repeated a basic element of the 2016 main campaign, reading aloud a poem called "The Snake," about a woman who was bitten by a pet reptile she welcomed. In Trump's interpretation, "The Snake,quot; represented the threat of immigrants in the country illegally. Trump, who is deeply superstitious, had not read the poem in months.

Supporters who began to line up in the snow a day before the rally seemed to have forgiven Trump, if they ever blamed him, for slandering New Hampshire as "a drug-infused den,quot; in a 2017 private call with the president of Mexico, whose transcript was published by The Washington Post.

Before leaving Washington to fly here, Trump expressed his admiration for authoritarian countries such as China, where drug traffickers are executed. "Countries with a powerful death penalty, with a fair but fast trial, have very little or no drug problems," he said. "That includes China."

The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, senior advisor to the White House, joined him in Manchester after attending a "Police for Trump,quot; event in Portsmouth, with Vice President Mike Pence. A team of congressional allies, including Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Senator Rick Scott of Florida and Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, were also present and plan to greet voters at polling stations on Tuesday.

Trump's primary victory in 2016 in New Hampshire, along with Clinton's crush by Sanders in the Democratic race, were seen at that time as a sign of the power of two candidates who destroyed the establishment. Part of Trump's challenge this time will be to channel the same external energy from the presidency headquarters.

Trump's campaign now focuses on Sanders as the candidate he would most like to face in a general election.

Trump, in the past, has not been willing to give in to the traditional policy that New Hampshire voters expect. In 2016, he complained to the state public about the time he had to spend in the car to move from one event to another. And he eluded the traditional pressure that New Hampshire voters expect from candidates trying to win their votes, instead of flying in and out of the state on their private jet and sticking to jumbo demonstrations.

Your campaign style has not changed. Trump outsourced diners to greet Pence, who dutifully stopped at the Airport Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, where he and Ivanka Trump sat down with a family eating mozzarella sticks for an early dinner.

And the president quickly left after the rally, leaving for the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to participate in a worthy transfer of two soldiers killed during the weekend in Afghanistan.

"These were fallen heroes," Robert O'Brien, the president’s national security adviser, told reporters aboard the Air Force One. "And we were close."