Trump takes a conditional step forward in a peace deal with the Taliban, officials say

KABUL, Afghanistan: More than 18 years after the United States invaded Afghanistan, President Trump conditionally approved a peace agreement with the Taliban that would withdraw the last US troops from the country, potentially beginning the end of the longest US war , according to Afghanistan and US officials
But the agreement will only be signed if the Taliban demonstrate their commitment to a lasting reduction in violence during a probationary period of about seven days later this month. If the Taliban put an end to hostilities and an agreement is signed, the United States would begin a gradual withdrawal of US troops and begin direct negotiations between Taliban and Afghan leaders over the future of their country.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed the main leaders of Afghanistan in separate phone calls on Tuesday that Trump had given his tentative approval of this approach, according to a senior Afghan official informed about one of the calls.
A senior US official aware of the events also confirmed that Trump had given his preliminary approval for an agreement on Monday, dependent on a cessation of violence, the same day he visited the Dover Base of the Air Force to receive the remains of the last US deaths in the war, which killed tens of thousands of Afghans and more than 3,500 US and coalition soldiers since the United States expelled the Taliban from power in 2001.
A senior diplomat in Washington described the agreement as 95 percent agreed in principle, but that the possibility of a final agreement will be clarified in a matter of two weeks.
A senior Taliban official informed of the negotiations said there were now "positive movements,quot;, but he refused to discuss the details because the group's internal deliberations continued.
While the move could mark a significant moment in Trump's promise to put an end to what he described as "endless wars," the talks have long remained fragile and previously broke up just as a signature approached.
After almost a year of negotiations, the two sides were on the verge of a similar agreement last September. Mr. Trump He suddenly suspended the talks, citing a Taliban attack that killed an American and NATO soldier and nearly a dozen Afghans. But authorities said it was largely because Trump's great gesture of inviting the Taliban to Camp David to finalize the deal fell apart.
After that, it took months of confidence-building work, including an exchange of prisoners, to return to the negotiating table.
The details of the agreement, including the troop withdrawal timeline and how much the agreement has changed Since the two sides were about to sign last September, they remained strongly protected.
"This is a welcoming event and I am pleased that our main position on peace has so far begun to produce fruitful results," President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement announcing his call to Secretary Pompeo. "Our main goal is to end the senseless bloodshed."
Mr. Ghani said that Mr. Pompeo had informed him of "remarkable progress achieved in the ongoing peace talks,quot; and of "the Taliban's proposal regarding a significant and lasting reduction of violence."
Abdullah Abdullah, executive director of the Afghan government who also received a call, said Pompeo had "expressed optimism that a reduction in violence and progress with the current talks could lead to an agreement."
The most recent point of conflict had been a US demand that the Taliban significantly reduce their attacks across the country during the signing and later, when the peace process moves to its next stage. The Taliban have expressed their willingness to sit down with the Afghan government and other leaders to discuss the political future of the country, but only after the Americans agree to leave the country.
During the last month, US negotiators, led by veteran diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad, camped in the state of the Gulf of Qatar, trying to convince the Taliban of a great demand they had before any agreement could be closed: the insurgents needed and permanently reduce violence throughout the country.
