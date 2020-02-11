Trump takes a conditional step forward in a peace deal with the Taliban, officials say

KABUL, Afghanistan: More than 18 years after the United States invaded Afghanistan, President Trump conditionally approved a peace agreement with the Taliban that would withdraw the last US troops from the country, potentially beginning the end of the longest US war , according to Afghanistan and US officials

But the agreement will only be signed if the Taliban demonstrate their commitment to a lasting reduction in violence during a probationary period of about seven days later this month. If the Taliban put an end to hostilities and an agreement is signed, the United States would begin a gradual withdrawal of US troops and begin direct negotiations between Taliban and Afghan leaders over the future of their country.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed the main leaders of Afghanistan in separate phone calls on Tuesday that Trump had given his tentative approval of this approach, according to a senior Afghan official informed about one of the calls.

A senior US official aware of the events also confirmed that Trump had given his preliminary approval for an agreement on Monday, dependent on a cessation of violence, the same day he visited the Dover Base of the Air Force to receive the remains of the last US deaths in the war, which killed tens of thousands of Afghans and more than 3,500 US and coalition soldiers since the United States expelled the Taliban from power in 2001.