Trump has kidnapped Roger Stone's sentence

After a presidential tweet, the Donald Trump Department of Justice is about to betray Robert Mueller's independence, after the fact. Reportedly, Justice will withdraw the sentencing recommendation made yesterday to convict Roger Stone for seven to nine years for lying to Congress and manipulating witnesses. Three prosecutors quickly gave up the case.

The central point of Mueller's status as a special prosecutor was to protect his investigation from the inappropriate influence of the White House. Now, Stone's sentences are being kidnapped by direct presidential influence.

None of this is normal. It is not normal for the Department of Justice to revoke a judgment recommendation already submitted to the court. Especially not normal when the decision follows the president tweeting that the sentence requested was too high. And it is the trifecta of non-normality when the convicted person was convicted of lying to protect the president in an investigation into whether the president colluded with a foreign power to be elected.

Not to forget, a reminder: Roger Stone is bad news. Stone, a veteran of the dirty trick regime of Richard Nixon and self-taught mentor of the late and detached Roy Cohn, served as a conduit between WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign of 2016. Questioned about his conduct by the House Intelligence Committee, Stone lied under oath, five times separately, according to Mueller's team and the jury that condemned him. Stone also tried to pressure an associate, radio personality Randy Credico, to lie to Congress to make their stories coincide. And he did it in a particularly colorful way, telling Credico to emulate the behavior of the character Frank Pentangeli from the movie "Godfather II,quot;, who lies to Congress to protect the gangster Michael Corleone.

Mueller's team discovered Stone's crimes and charged him in January 2019. Typically, federal government attorneys who file an indictment prosecute their cases by verdict and sentence, but because Mueller's team was dissolved after When his report was submitted, Mueller expelled several criminals. prosecutions at different offices of the United States Attorney. Two former members of Mueller's team, Aaron Zelinsky and Adam Jed, continued to work on the case. Both prosecutors left the case today. A third, Jonathan Kravis, announced that he would completely quit his job as an assistant to the US prosecutor.

The sentencing recommendation presented yesterday was undoubtedly the top end of what the Department of Justice would normally seek for a first time offender convicted of a nonviolent crime. However, it conforms to federal sentencing guidelines. In explaining the request, prosecutors noted the seriousness of interfering with the 2016 elections. They emphasized Stone's disrespect for Congress and the investigation process. And they mentioned Stone's contempt for the judicial process, including his scandalous behavior of publishing a photo of the presiding judge with his sights on the side of his head.

When President Trump learned of the sentencing recommendation, he immediately tweeted that it was "horrible and very unfair." The Department of Justice will probably state that it would have reviewed the recommendation anyway, but that statement is doubtful and in any case impossible to prove.

What is so surprisingly bad here is that the sole purpose of appointing Mueller as a special advisor was to assure him of Trump's greatest degree of independence permitted by current government regulations. A constant concern during Mueller's investigation was that Trump or those around him would try to unfairly influence the investigation and its outcome.

Now Trump is taking advantage of the fact that the investigation is over to interfere in a criminal prosecution that was filed as part of that same investigation. And he will get away with it, to the extent that Attorney General William Barr agrees to do his will. The sentencing judge could always choose to impose a longer sentence, of course, but it would be quite unusual for a judge to issue a harsher sentence than the one recommended by prosecutors.

It cannot be ignored that Trump's behavior continues so soon after the Senate voted to keep him in office. Although the timing of the sentencing recommendation is presumably coincidental, Trump's response surely reflects how completely free he feels after the accusation.

Trump called the famous Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy immediately after the publication of the Mueller report, which failed to claim that he had committed a crime. Free from Mueller's investigation, Trump committed the conduct for which he was subsequently charged. Now that the political trial is over, it seems that Trump is free to settle a score with Mueller's team.

We may have become accustomed to Trump's scandalous behavior. But we shouldn't be. Trump's intervention in the Stone ruling is a scandal against Mueller's idea of ​​independence. In addition, it undermines any possibility that the executive branch controls presidential misconduct. That is bad for democracy and the rule of law.

Noah Feldman is an opinion columnist for Bloomberg. He is a law professor at Harvard University.

