Trump calls Republicans to vote for the MOST WEAK Democrat in the primaries to sabotage the contest

Donald Trump tried blatantly to shake the Democrats during his emboldened speech in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday night, where he proposed the idea that Republicans should vote for the weakest Democratic candidate in the primaries to sabotage the elections and criticized to President Nancy Pelosi for & # 39; mutter & # 39; through his speech on the state of the Union.

The president got into Pelosi in the noisy demonstration accusing her of trying to distract him during his State of the Union speech last week speaking behind him. When he finished his address, she tore the copy of his speech.

"On Tuesday, I handed over my address on the State of the Union and I had someone behind me who murmured terribly, murmured," Trump said at the demonstration. & # 39; There were murmurs. Very annoying Very annoying.

Trump continued to accumulate criticism about Pelosi, who led his political trial investigation.

& # 39; I'm talking and a woman mutters terribly behind me, angry. There was some anger back there. We are the ones who should be angry, not them. It's us & # 39; & # 39 ;, continued, while the crowd sang & # 39; Lock her up & # 39 ;.

Trump did not contain anything in his attack on the Democrats on Monday, boasting that he was trying to "shake the Democrats a bit,quot; on the eve of the primaries in New Hampshire.

He even played with the idea that members of his own party could manipulate the elections in his favor by voting in the Democratic primary for the weakest candidate.

"We hear there might be, because you have crosses in the primaries, don't you? So I heard that many Republicans will vote tomorrow for the weakest possible candidate of the Democrats." Makes sense? You wouldn't do that & # 39 ;, Trump said.

Donald Trump took a victory lap at his first campaign rally after his acquittal of political trial

He also reinforced the idea that Republican voters, who in New Hampshire can vote in the Democratic primary, could go out and vote for the candidate they consider weaker.

"My only problem is that I am trying to find out who is their weakest candidate," Trump continued. & # 39; I think everyone is weak & # 39;

He held the rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on the eve of the nation's first primary elections there, and gave a split-screen event with a scattered campaign of Democratic candidates across the state.

Trump took Team A to its rally, including crowd favorite Donald Trump Jr. And received several blows against Democratic candidates

New Hampshire is a partially open primary state, but not quite, which means that candidates who have not declared party affiliation can vote in one or both primary elections, but voters who are registered in one party can only vote in The primaries of that game.

It seems that Trump was not aware of this, and there was a possibility to suggest that registered Republicans could sabotage the elections against the best interests of the Democrats.

However, the president said he would not even know which candidate those who try to hurt the Democrats would vote.

He also used the first rally of his acquittal of political trial to take a victory lap, and thanked President Pelosi for initiating the process because he says it was attributed to his record approval ratings.

On Wednesday, Trump was acquitted by the Republican-controlled House of the two articles of political trial: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump led his team A to the campaign rally when Democratic candidates dispersed throughout the state on the eve of the nation's first primary elections.

The president joined a large number of crowd favorites, including Donald Trump Jr., who made a hit on live television before the event began, and approved the members of the rally attendees who They responded with enthusiastic cheers.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News presenter and partner of Don Jr., began the festivities by suggesting the death of the Democratic majority in the House in November.

“ We will say & # 39; rest in peace & # 39; When we took Nancy Malosi's hand from the hand, he motivated the crowd to incite one of Trump's greatest rivals: House of Representatives President Nancy Pelosi, who launched The political trial investigation in September.

President Donald Trump speaks during an election rally before the New Hampshire primary at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA. UU., February 10, 2020

President Donald Trump is received by White House chief advisor Ivanka Trump at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA. UU., February 10, 2020

Supporters applaud while U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a demonstration in Manchester, New Hampshire, on February 10, 2020. Trump encouraged registrants for the first time to support Sanders or whoever the candidate is weaker in the Democratic primary

Trump left Washington without talking to reporters, saving his fireworks for his rally in Manchester

Trump's senior advisors, and his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka and Jared Kushner traveled to attend the event.

The group descended into the arena of the University of South New Hampshire just one day before the Democratic Party held its second primary 2020 competition after a fiasco in Iowa where committee results were delayed for almost a week.

Don Jr. was hit in the Democratic candidates, especially pointing to former Vice President Joe Biden.

After talking about how Biden frequently makes mistakes and confuses in what state he is campaigning, Don Jr. used a confusing phrase used by the candidate during a campaign rally in Hampton, New Hampshire on Sunday.

"Sir, you are a pony soldier with a dog face," he recited. & # 39; Whatever that means. I do not know. I have no idea. & # 39;

Don Jr. was referring to Sunday's interaction, where a 21-year-old economics student asked Biden why he was better equipped to win the primaries when he performed so badly in Iowa, where other candidates took a bother and came fourth. .

& # 39; It's a good question. Number one: Iowa is a Democratic caucus. Have you ever been to a caucus? Biden asked the young voter.

She nodded affirmatively.

& # 39; No, you haven't. You have a soldier pony with a liar dog's face & # 39 ;, Biden said, laughing.

You said you were, but now you have to be honest. Now, I will be honest with you. It was a bit confusing in Iowa & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

Biden spokesmen said the line was taken from a scene in a John Wayne movie, and it also seems that the 77-year-old candidate was joking.

That didn't stop Don Jr. from going on the offensive against one of his father's possible competitors in November.

& # 39; But, as you know, when Joe gets a little confused, it's not even like Ohio-Iowa. You know, I could understand that once. But every week? Iowa, New Hampshire, I don't know guys, it's not exactly close, "he criticized a cheerful and cheerful crowd.

"If Donald Trump did that once, all television experts would now be saying that Donald Trump has dementia," he said. & # 39; Joe can do it every day, and it's like, & # 39; There is nothing to see here, friends & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Trump criticized the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in her speech saying: "We will say,quot; rest in peace "when we take Nancy Malosi's hand from the mallet,quot;

The president's eldest son hit former Vice President Joe Biden for confusing himself on what state he is campaigning in. "If Donald Trump did it once, all television experts would now be saying that Donald Trump has dementia," he said. & # 39; Joe can do it every day, and it's like, & # 39; There is nothing to see here friends & # 39; & # 39;

While Trump spoke, he also welcomed his daughter, Ivanka Trump, on stage

She did not comment, but praised the work she has done as her lead advisor, and also praised Don Jr. for her opening address.

Don Jr imagined greeting the cheering crowd with Vice President Mike Pence on Monday night.

Trump anticipated that he was conducting the demonstration because he wants to shake the Democrats a little.

He also predicted in another tweet that the media will not cover attendance at his Keep American Great rally, and predicted that there would be & # 39; large crowds & # 39;

Southern New Hampshire University Arena, where the event was held, has 11,000 seats, most of which were occupied, unless the view to the president was obstructed. Crowds chanted & # 39; four more years & # 39; at some points during the night and raised four fingers

Although the campaign has not published an official count of crowds, it seems that there were at least 11,000 attendees when those who were in the & # 39; well & # 39 ;, or standing on the floor in front of the president, represented

He also jokingly encouraged New Hampshire Republicans to go out and vote for progressive candidate Bernie Sanders, a suggestion addressed to the state’s open elections.

Who votes for Bernie? Just kidding & # 39; & # 39 ;, the president's eldest son told the hall about 11,000 Trump followers.

In New Hampshire, the Democratic primary elections are open, which means that registered Republicans can still vote for the Democratic candidate they wish to see in the general elections.

Trump gave his followers permission to vote against the frontline Democratic candidates.

& # 39; The first step to victory in November is tomorrow. Go and send a message that Republicans, and you can vote for the weakest candidate if you want, don't worry, I don't think we have a candidate against us, that Republicans are encouraged, that we are united and that within nine Months we will recover the House of Representatives. Let's celebrate the Senate. And we are going to stay with the White House & # 39 ;, gathered the assistants to the demonstration.

On Monday morning, Trump boasted of being the host of the event because he was bringing more enthusiasm to the campaign and intended to shake the Democrats with his massive assistance.

"He will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a great Rally," Trump anticipated on Twitter Monday morning. "I want to shake the Democrats a little, they have a really boring deal."

& # 39; Still waiting for the results of Iowa, the votes were fried. Great crowds in Manchester! He continued, referring to the nation's first committees, which were held in Iowa last Monday.

The president of the New Hampshire Democratic Party said Trump is only directing his attention to the first primary elections because he is “ desperate & # 39; & # 39; for returning red to New Hampshire in November after losing the state in 2016.

"It's obvious that Trump and the RNC are desperate to put New Hampshire back into play after losing by 3,000 votes in 2016," Ray Buckley said in a call with reporters on Monday before the president's rally.

In 2016, Trump won the Republican primary in New Hampshire in a landslide with 35.5 percent, and the second Republican place was John Kasich, who won only 15.8 percent.

But in the 2016 primary elections, the state lost to Hillary Clinton by only 0.3 percent, which translates into some 3,000 votes.

The president also made fun of the fiasco in Iowa, where the results were delayed for almost a week. He also held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, just before the first committees of the nation.

The president of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, Raymond Buckley, said Trump is "desperate,quot; to recover New Hampshire after barely losing to Hillary Clinton in 2016. "His ego can't stand the idea that something is happening and isn't in the middle,quot;. Buckley told reporters Monday morning

Former 2016 Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, represented at the Trump rally in New Hampshire

A Trump supporter pictured with a miniature Trump doll on the edge of his hat with the theme of the US flag. UU.

Trump supporters show posters of & # 39; Women by Trump & # 39; at the rally on Monday night in the photo above

Trump spoke to a crowded crowd at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena on Monday night

Trump imagined pointing to his enthusiastic supporters in the noisy demonstration

Trump has been fighting Democrats campaigning on the primary path as assemblies and elections progress.

He organized a re-election campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, three days before the first committees in the nation were held; He has scheduled consecutive demonstrations in Phoenix, Arizona and Colorado Springs, Colorado, both in the previous days the Nevada committees and one on the same night as the ninth primary debate of the Democrats.

He also criticized the media in another tweet on Monday morning, claiming that the "fake news,quot; will not talk about participation in his demonstration later that night.

& # 39; I hope the fake news, which never discusses it, is talking about the big crowds that are forming for my New Hampshire Rally tonight. They will not! he affirmed.

"His ego can't stand the idea that something is happening and he is not in the middle of that," Buckley said during Monday morning's call.

Trump boasted of Iowa as a victory for his reelection campaign, where, although he practically doesn't face a primary competition, he emerged with 97 percent on the committee.

The Democratic caucus, on the other hand, was thrown into chaos after an application that was intended to be used to report results did not work properly.

Instead, the Iowa Democratic Party had to give results to paper reports and manual calls and tabulations, which delayed the party announcing an official winner for almost a week, although with 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Pete Buttigieg He showed himself as the winner with only .1 percent more than Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg is the youngest candidate with 38 years and Sanders the eldest with 78.

On Sunday night, the state party finally released Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was the winner and had won the most delegates.

Trump also promoted his approval rating, claiming he was at an all time high due to impeachment proceedings

He also insisted that the Democratic Party would move further to the left in the next election, but that the House would be red again.

The Sanders campaign is asking for a recanvas, which would make state party officials double check the results.

The president of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Pérez, extended the deadline for a candidate to request a new review after he realized that there could be a human error in the results report.

He even demanded a new exam last week after the nation spent days not knowing that the final results and reports indicate errors probably due to paper reports and manual math.

"Enough is enough," Pérez tweeted Thursday afternoon.

"In light of the problems that have arisen in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and to ensure the public's confidence in the results, I ask the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a bounce," he continued.

Trump has mocked the fiasco, claiming that if the Democrats can't even lead the Iowa assemblies, they won't be able to rule the country. He also blamed Russia, suggesting that they tried to interfere in the elections by hacking the application, a claim that the IDP has vehemently denied.

While promoting his own numbers of polls, which he said were driven by political trial procedures, Trump said the Democratic Party would move dramatically to the left in this year's elections.

“ For the evil they did with the Impeachment Deception, AOC will dominate Cryin & # 39; Chuck Schumer and win, and Jerry Nadler has a good chance of losing to his primary opponent of the extreme left! & # 39; Trump predicted.

& # 39; Everything is getting quite interesting. Pelosi will lose the house, AGAIN! he said, claiming that Republicans would win the House by giving him the trifecta of control.

"My survey is excellent (sic)," he added.

He posted his approval ratings in general and among Republicans on Twitter: & # 39; 95% approval in the Republican Party, a record! 53% overall (plus 9 points?) ".

"Corrupt Democratic politicians have taken me to the highest electoral numbers with the deception of political judgment. Thank you, Nancy!" He said, attributing his high approval ratings to the accusation.

The assemblies were heavily contested after a malfunction of the application turned to the state for paper reports. Buttigieg came out victorious with 26.2 percent versus 26.1 percent of Sanders. The Sanders campaign is requesting a recanvas

The Iowa Democratic Party finally announced Sunday night that Pete Buttigieg (right) got the most delegates by winning only 1% more than Bernie Sanders (left). Both candidates will hold gold demonstrations on split screen Monday night throughout New Hampshire while Trump meets in Manchester

While Trump entertained loyal supporters in Manchester, Sanders, Buttigieg and other candidates held split screen demonstrations of counterprogramming in other New Hampshire cities.

The Sanders campaign rally in Durham, about 40 miles from the location of the Trump rally, was visited by progressive representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

And Buttigieg recovered about 30 miles from Trump on Monday night at Exeter.

As the two main candidates in Iowa, and the two best respondents in New Hampshire, Tuesday night's election will likely be reduced to Sanders and Buttigieg.

The closed race in Iowa caused Sanders, and others, to launch attacks against the emerging star Buttigieg as they headed to New Hampshire.

Durante varios eventos de campaña y en el octavo debate primario demócrata el viernes por la noche en Saint Anselm College, Sanders criticó al ex alcalde de un pequeño pueblo por aceptar donaciones de multimillonarios.

"A diferencia de algunas de las personas aquí arriba, no tengo 40 multimillonarios, Pete, contribuyendo a mi campaña proveniente de la industria farmacéutica, viniendo de Wall Street y todos los grandes intereses monetarios,quot;, dijo Sanders en el escenario en el debate, tomando un éxito en el caucus vencedor de Iowa.

"Si queremos cambiar a los estadounidenses, no lo harán eligiendo candidatos que van a las casas de los ricos a pedir dinero,quot;, dijo Sanders.

Pero Buttigieg se defendió, alegando que los demócratas deberían usar todos los recursos que puedan acumular para enfrentarse a Trump en noviembre.

"Vamos a la pelea de nuestras vidas,quot;, dijo, citando cuánto dinero está trayendo la campaña de reelección de Trump. "Tenemos que ir a esa pelea con todo lo que tenemos,quot;.

Durante un evento de desayuno en Manchester el lunes por la mañana, Sanders continuó atacando a su principal competidor, pero esta vez no nombró a Buttigieg. "A diferencia de algunos de mis oponentes, no tengo contribuciones de los CEO de la industria farmacéutica, de Wall Street,quot;, dijo Sanders a sus seguidores.

En los últimos días, Sanders ha dejado de nombrar a sus competidores cuando los ataca, y en cambio alude a por qué sus colegas están menos equipados para servir como presidente o vencer a Trump.

Durante un evento de desayuno en Manchester el lunes por la mañana, Sanders

"A diferencia de algunos de mis oponentes, no tengo contribuciones de los CEO de la industria farmacéutica, de Wall Street,quot;, dijo Sanders.

"No queremos su dinero, necesitamos su dinero,quot;, afirmó, y agregó que tiene la campaña más fuerte para vencer a Trump porque fue creado por organizadores y donantes de base.

Pero Sanders también intentó unir al partido al echar toda la culpa a un enemigo común: Donald Trump.

"Sé que no todos están de acuerdo con todo lo que digo, pero creo que podemos estar de acuerdo en que no podemos seguir teniendo un presidente que sea un mentiroso patológico,quot;. "No podemos seguir teniendo un presidente que sea un matón, un racista, un sexista, un homófobo, un xenófobo,quot;, se lamentó.