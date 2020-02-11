Trauma Survivor Wants To Confront Bully – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I had a horrible childhood with an alcoholic and violent father who physically beat my mother, my sisters and me regularly. I was so scared that I literally peed in my pants during the beating because I thought he would kill them or them, it was so bad.

%MINIFYHTMLed4a8c2cc747cc6778fa9327005e273411% %MINIFYHTMLed4a8c2cc747cc6778fa9327005e273412%

When I was 9 years old, sexual abuse began. No one protected me.

To make matters worse, when I started fifth grade, there was a girl who constantly bullied me and hit me a couple of times. She made my hellish days.

Recently I found her on Facebook with a different name (married).

I was told that he is now a good person, but I would not know, because our paths have not crossed since the end of fifth grade.

I feel so angry when I see your photo. I want to contact her and let her know about my home life and how horrible it made me feel for a whole school year.

I mean that I never forgot her cruelty and that I am now an adult and successful woman who would "kick,quot; her if I saw her.

She caused me so much pain, it is fair that I suffer for what she did to me. Unfortunately, I start to get anxious. I return to the girl who was terrified of the bully and my monster father.

My father died suddenly, so I never had the chance to face him.

I don't know if I am a coward or if I am kind to myself when I let the sleeping dogs lie.

I would appreciate your words of wisdom.

– Survivor

Dear Survivor: You were the victim of indescribable abuse during childhood. Your survival is a triumph.

"Letting dogs sleep,quot; is not the answer for you, because, for you, dogs never sleep. These memories still advance, stalk and threaten to jump.

You need to deal with your anger. Revenge does not silence anger … it enlivens it. You deserve (and would be well taken care of) professional help with a trauma specialist to continue recovering from years of child abuse.

Children who bully and rape other children often recreate and express their own anger. Unless I am a really upset psychopath (a real rarity), I suggest that the monster that bullied you at school was probably also a wounded, desperate and degraded girl whose twisted instinct was to aim at the only person she saw who was perhaps more wound. and vulnerable than her.

You are still too close to this, and too unchained, to feel compassion for her.

It may seem like a cliché, but you really must care for, love and honor both sides of yourself: the terrified and victimized child, and the fierce and angry survivor.

Becoming a warrior does not mean that you victimize other people, but that you defend yourself (and others) with courage and honesty and integrity.

When you're ready, you can contact this woman to tell your own truth without threatening her, but you're not there yet.

Until then, withdraw from it on social networks and continue working on your own recovery.

Dear Amy: He frequently mentions therapy or finds a therapist in his columns. Could you offer any advice in a future column on how to do this?

I had the luck of a great therapist years ago, but she walked away. Since then, I have tried half a dozen therapists and have not found one to click with or work for my schedule.

I have given up therapy because starting with a new therapist is hard and I burned before.

I wonder if others are in a similar position. Your advice?

– C

Dear C: The American Psychological Association offers a useful database for finding therapists on its website: apa.org (search for "psychologist locator,quot;). You can write your zip code and nearby therapists find their specialties and the forms of insurance they accept.

Many therapists will connect virtually with clients, using telepsychology. Although your previous "good fit,quot; therapist has moved, you may be happy to provide Skype sessions.

Dear Amy: I have an idea that could help relationships in this divided era.

Each person should watch one hour of the other person's news program (at that person's choice) each day.

What you think?

– Balanced perspective

Dear Balanced: Yes, this could help. It could also make both sides of this division want to set fire to their collective hair.

(You can send an email to Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)