Trauma Survivor Wants To Confront Bully – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I had a horrible childhood with an alcoholic and violent father who physically beat my mother, my sisters and me regularly. I was so scared that I literally peed in my pants during the beating because I thought he would kill them or them, it was so bad.

When I was 9 years old, sexual abuse began. No one protected me.

To make matters worse, when I started fifth grade, there was a girl who constantly bullied me and hit me a couple of times. She made my hellish days.

Recently I found her on Facebook with a different name (married).

I was told that he is now a good person, but I would not know, because our paths have not crossed since the end of fifth grade.

I feel so angry when I see your photo. I want to contact her and let her know about my home life and how horrible it made me feel for a whole school year.

I mean that I never forgot her cruelty and that I am now an adult and successful woman who would "kick,quot; her if I saw her.

She caused me so much pain, it is fair that I suffer for what she did to me. Unfortunately, I start to get anxious. I return to the girl who was terrified of the bully and my monster father.

My father died suddenly, so I never had the chance to face him.

I don't know if I am a coward or if I am kind to myself when I let the sleeping dogs lie.

I would appreciate your words of wisdom.

