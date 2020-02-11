Toya Johnson couldn't be more excited for the next Dutch double competition

Toya Johnson revealed to his fans not long ago that he would organize an exciting event as part of the Weight No More movement. It's a double Dutch competition, and Toya has been advertising it on his social media account for a while now. See his latest post here:

‘I am very excited to organize my first Dutch double competition! This is a FREE youth event! All you have to do is register to attend and donate $ 2 to the school when you arrive. Hurry up, space is limited! Go to Eventbrite and sign up now! We open some more slot machines. #prettygirlsjump #wnmjumpoff TAG A JUMPER⬇️ @weightnomoreinfo Sponsored by @mielleorganics ", Toya captioned his post.

The fans are extremely disappointed once again, saying that the event seems to be sold out again.

Someone said: "He is still exhausted for me. He really wanted to go!" And another follower posted this: "This will be a lot of fun! I wish I could be there."

Someone else posted this: ‘Damn! I want to come from Dallas to attend! This is about to be "and another follower said:" He is saying that he sold out again. My two daughters were very excited about this event. "

Another commentator wrote: ‘When they come to DC to get this City Girls Work lol, I am now teaching my son. I refuse to be a teenager who never learned. "

A fan posted: mg Omg, I want to jump the rope, man !!! I have been doubly Dutch since I was 7 years old, literally. "

Apart from this, during the past weekend, Toya celebrated the second birthday of Rushing's reign, and the whole family went partying.

Toya made sure to flood his social media account with several photos of the important event, and fans simply couldn't get enough of the girl.

The location looked amazing and the goodies, as you can see in Toya's photos and videos.



