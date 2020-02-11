Totals of snow in Colorado from February 10 to 11, 2020

The following totals of snow in Colorado have been reported by the National Weather Service by February 10, 2020, starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Air Force Academy, Co – 0.7 inches at 3:30 a.m. – 11/2/2020

Almont, Co – 1.4 inches at 7 a.m. – 02/10/2020

Aurora, Co – 2 inches at 8:20 p.m. – 02/10/2020

Bear Lake, Co – 2 inches at 7 p.m. – 02/10/2020

Beulah, Co – 6 inches at 11:17 p.m. – 02/10/2020

Castle Rock, Co – 2.5 inches at 9:40 p.m. – 02/10/2020

Colorado Springs, Co – 1.5 inches at 9:46 p.m. – 02/10/2020

Denver, Co – 2.4 inches at 9:40 p.m. – 02/10/2020

El Jebel, Co – 1.4 inches at 6:10 a.m. – 02/10/2020

Florissant, Co – 4.2 inches at 11:10 p.m. – 02/10/2020

Gunnison, Co – 1.5 inches at 8 a.m. – 02/10/2020

Plaster, Co – 1.6 inches at 7 a.m. – 02/10/2020

Leadville, Co – 3.9 inches at 9 a.m. – 02/10/2020

Lone Tree, Co – 3 inches at 4:20 a.m. – 11/2/2020

Monument, Co – 1.5 inches at 8:43 p.m. – 02/10/2020

Parlin, Co – 1 inch at 7 a.m. – 02/10/2020

Pitkin, Co – 2 inches at 7 a.m. – 02/10/2020

Pueblo West, Co – 1.5 inches at 8:43 p.m. – 02/10/2020

Rosita, Co – 7.3 inches at 10:04 p.m. – 02/10/2020

Rye, Co – 12 inches at 5 a.m. – 11/2/2020

Security, Co – 1.8 inches at 3:52 a.m. – 11/2/2020

Snowmass, Co – 2.6 inches at 7 a.m. – 02/10/2020

Westcliffe, Co – 4 inches at 8:57 p.m. – 02/10/2020