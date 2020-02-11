Totals of snow in Colorado from February 10 to 11, 2020

The following totals of snow in Colorado have been reported by the National Weather Service by February 10, 2020, starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Air Force Academy, Co – 0.7 inches at 3:30 a.m. – 11/2/2020
Almont, Co – 1.4 inches at 7 a.m. – 02/10/2020
Aurora, Co – 2 inches at 8:20 p.m. – 02/10/2020
Bear Lake, Co – 2 inches at 7 p.m. – 02/10/2020
Beulah, Co – 6 inches at 11:17 p.m. – 02/10/2020
Castle Rock, Co – 2.5 inches at 9:40 p.m. – 02/10/2020
Colorado Springs, Co – 1.5 inches at 9:46 p.m. – 02/10/2020
Denver, Co – 2.4 inches at 9:40 p.m. – 02/10/2020
El Jebel, Co – 1.4 inches at 6:10 a.m. – 02/10/2020
Florissant, Co – 4.2 inches at 11:10 p.m. – 02/10/2020
Gunnison, Co – 1.5 inches at 8 a.m. – 02/10/2020
Plaster, Co – 1.6 inches at 7 a.m. – 02/10/2020
Leadville, Co – 3.9 inches at 9 a.m. – 02/10/2020
Lone Tree, Co – 3 inches at 4:20 a.m. – 11/2/2020
Monument, Co – 1.5 inches at 8:43 p.m. – 02/10/2020
Parlin, Co – 1 inch at 7 a.m. – 02/10/2020
Pitkin, Co – 2 inches at 7 a.m. – 02/10/2020
Pueblo West, Co – 1.5 inches at 8:43 p.m. – 02/10/2020
Rosita, Co – 7.3 inches at 10:04 p.m. – 02/10/2020
Rye, Co – 12 inches at 5 a.m. – 11/2/2020
Security, Co – 1.8 inches at 3:52 a.m. – 11/2/2020
Snowmass, Co – 2.6 inches at 7 a.m. – 02/10/2020
Westcliffe, Co – 4 inches at 8:57 p.m. – 02/10/2020