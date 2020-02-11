Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri sued for the NBA Finals dispute | NBA News

A law enforcement officer in California is suing the president of the Toronto Raptors for a fight after the team's victory in the NBA final over the Golden State Warriors last June.

The Raptors had just won their first title at Oracle Arena in Oakland on June 13 when Raptors president Masai Ujiri took the field to join his celebration team.

Alameda County Sheriff's Assistant Alan Strickland said in a federal lawsuit filed Friday that he stopped Ujiri because he did not provide the proper credentials, which led to a confrontation that was partially captured on video.

Strickland alleged that Ujiri hit him in the face and chest with both fists, tried to surround the assistant and repeatedly ignored orders to stop.

His lawsuit alleged that NBA officials had told security personnel that someone had recently accessed the basketball court with false credentials and that they did not want this security breach to happen again.















1:17



Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves trip to the Toronto Raptors in week 17 of the NBA



The lawsuit claims that Strickland suffered physical, mental, emotional and economic injuries, including loss of wages, loss of opportunities for financial gain and future income capacity.

He also cited medical care and past and future expenses and appoints his wife as a plaintiff. The lawsuit seeks $ 75,000 (£ 58,000) in damages.

Strickland reported that he suffered a concussion and a jaw injury that forced him to miss work, his lawyer said at the time. He has been on medical leave since the fight.

In October, prosecutors decided not to press charges against Ujiri after he attended a meeting with sheriff officials and district attorneys.

A statement by the Raptors said Strickland's claims are unfounded and without merit.

"The Toronto and Masai Raptors have jointly hired a very capable lawyer who will handle this matter on our behalf and, consequently, we do not intend to make any additional statements in this regard," the team statement said.