Tiny Harris shares new images of her recent concert with Xscap3

Tiny Harris had a pretty busy weekend. She had a concert with her ladies from Xscap3, where it was said that her girl, the heiress Harris, also took the stage. Watch the video that Tiny shared on her social media account.

‘Macon Ga … we enjoy them all! I met some amazing people who arrived and flew from everywhere to see us Xscap3. One of the classics. Understand if there are 3 or 4 accounts with a great show! Do not play with us! Microphones are our friends! 🤪 @therealtamikascott @iamlatocha 👑🖤🖤🖤 ’Tiny captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘Sister, this was on my birthday! I wish I could have done it, you sound amazing, "and one follower published:" I loved the escap3 album, I hope you, ladies, make another one. "

A fan told Tiny: "There's nothing like timeless music and the real artist with real talent! We need to get back to that! Eternal music never dies! All trends have an expiration date! THIS IS MUSIC! 🖤👑 #realmusicmatters. '

One commenter wrote: "I was waiting to see your little one in his chair," and someone else said, "My God, how the hell do they sound like in the past?"

Someone else said: Sí Yes, I enjoyed the show they did, ladies, great! My favorite part of the show is when your daughter joins everyone on stage, she is also adorable & # 39; & # 39 ;. This was not the first time Heiress joined the ladies on stage.

Someone else said: "Sit here with your eyes closed, hand in the air and singing out of tune, sing, ladies."

Another follower said: "My little singing birds still understand who they know can sing a song live and sound like the recording @majorgirl,quot;.

Tiny was recently the center of attention when T.I. sprouted on her and shared a photo with the two in her social media account.



