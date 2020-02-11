Tiger's search resumes for number 83 in Riviera – Up News Info

LOS ANGELES – There is no better place for Tiger Woods to set the PGA Tour record in most professional victories than in Riviera.

Because this is where he played his first PGA Tour event as a 16-year-old fan?

Do not.

Why is he now the host of the Genesis Invitational tournament, giving him the kind of elevated status (smaller field, bigger bag) that only Jack Nicklaus enjoys in the Memorial and the late Arnold Palmer in Bay Hill?

Not necessarily.

Why is the course that Woods has played most of the time, 10 as a professional, without having won and is owed?

No way.

What makes Riviera ideal is because it is next on its agenda. And the sooner Woods can win No. 83 to break the record he shares with Sam Snead, the sooner everyone can stop speculating about the inevitable.

The question arose on Tuesday: how could it not be so? – about how special it would be for Woods to set the record in Riviera. He intervened saying with a smile: "Yes, that has been mentioned."

It was mentioned three weeks ago in Torrey Pines when the new year began, and that made so much sense. Torrey Pines was the first PGA Tour event he attended with his father, the course where he won eight times, including the US Open. UU. 2008 he played with a double stress fracture and broken knee ligaments.

On the other hand, Woods has left such a huge path in golf that winning anywhere would have some historical perspective.

