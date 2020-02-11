Tiger's search resumes for number 83 in Riviera – Up News Info

LOS ANGELES – There is no better place for Tiger Woods to set the PGA Tour record in most professional victories than in Riviera.

Because this is where he played his first PGA Tour event as a 16-year-old fan?

Do not.

Why is he now the host of the Genesis Invitational tournament, giving him the kind of elevated status (smaller field, bigger bag) that only Jack Nicklaus enjoys in the Memorial and the late Arnold Palmer in Bay Hill?

Not necessarily.

Why is the course that Woods has played most of the time, 10 as a professional, without having won and is owed?

No way.

What makes Riviera ideal is because it is next on its agenda. And the sooner Woods can win No. 83 to break the record he shares with Sam Snead, the sooner everyone can stop speculating about the inevitable.

The question arose on Tuesday: how could it not be so? – about how special it would be for Woods to set the record in Riviera. He intervened saying with a smile: "Yes, that has been mentioned."

It was mentioned three weeks ago in Torrey Pines when the new year began, and that made so much sense. Torrey Pines was the first PGA Tour event he attended with his father, the course where he won eight times, including the US Open. UU. 2008 he played with a double stress fracture and broken knee ligaments.

On the other hand, Woods has left such a huge path in golf that winning anywhere would have some historical perspective.

It could be Bay Hill, where he won eight times. Maybe the Masters, where he could set the record and tie Jack Nicklaus with a sixth green jacket. The US Open UU. He is in Winged Foot, the first major race he played after his father's death and the first cut he lost in a race.

It is a long list.

Woods has not decided where he is playing even how much this year, even the Mexican Championship next week is still in the air, but he has probably won every tournament on his calendar, except L.A.

Oddly enough, what made the professional record feel so inevitable was a tournament he had never played.

Winning the Tour Championship (for the third time) at the end of the 2018 season was the first step in his return from four subsequent surgeries. Winning the Masters (for the fifth time) completed the comeback, as it was his first major after a drought of almost 11 years.

But it was when he returned from a fifth knee surgery, this is the variety of maintenance, and he played the ZoZo Championship in Japan, where he showed a level of comfort with his swing and his game that more victories seemed to follow.

So how about now?

"I have played in several events over the years, and for me not to win an event that has meant so much to me in my hometown … I have done well in San Diego, I have done well in Sherwood, just not I've done well here, "said Woods." So I hope to put it together this week and we'll have a great conversation on Sunday. "

Riviera is the closest PGA Tour stop to its hometown of Cypress in Orange County, about 40 miles away, although with traffic, it takes almost as long as 90 miles from Cypress to Torrey Pines.

Woods has done well in his home state: eight wins at Torrey Pines, three at La Costa, two at Pebble Beach, one at Harding Park (not including the Presidents Cup in 2009, where he went 5-0).

Riviera has not been so friendly to him.

Woods retired after making a narrow cut in 2006 because he was ill, and stayed away for the next 12 years, only returned when a new main sponsor joined and assumed his TGR Ventures as the group that led the tournament.

Not all memories are bad. He was runner-up in 1999 with Ernie Els: a ghost on the 13th cost him dearly, and a ghost in the final hole finished him for Woods. He also shared a story about one of the occasions he was in the tournament without clubs.

Woods was behind the ropes looking at tee 11 when he heard that Tom Watson was climbing up the eighth hole, which was just behind him. He arrived just in time for Watson to fail to the left while pointing to the position of the left rear pin.

"Basically I am one of the only ones there and Bruce (Edwards) was in the bag and I am standing looking at the golf ball," said Woods. "He comes and says," Move, boy, "and he pushes me out of the way. So I'm on tour telling him this story and he says," Well, you were on the road. "

"So for me to have experiences like this here in Riv and this is my event … I hope we have this discussion a little more on Sunday."

If it's not Sunday, then soon.