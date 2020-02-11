Tiger Woods warns of less risk of enjoyment in the distance golf debate Golf news

%MINIFYHTML7fc8a9e89ac166f66053de0cd2a5504711% %MINIFYHTML7fc8a9e89ac166f66053de0cd2a5504712%

"The game has evolved, but we are running out of ownership. We are trying to design golf courses that are between 7,800 and 8,000 yards long from the back shirts."





%MINIFYHTML7fc8a9e89ac166f66053de0cd2a5504713% %MINIFYHTML7fc8a9e89ac166f66053de0cd2a5504714%











1:42



Tiger Woods says that the sport of golf must ensure that it is no less enjoyable for amateur players if technological advances in the team are restricted.

Tiger Woods says that the sport of golf must ensure that it is no less enjoyable for amateur players if technological advances in the team are restricted.

%MINIFYHTML7fc8a9e89ac166f66053de0cd2a5504715% %MINIFYHTML7fc8a9e89ac166f66053de0cd2a5504716%

Tiger Woods has participated in the distance debate in golf and fears that the game could be less fun for fans and young people if the team is changed.

Woods appeared divided with his views on the findings of the Distance Perspective Project Report published by R,amp;A and USGA on Tuesday, in which they concluded that greater increases in average stroke distances would be "undesirable,quot; and "detrimental,quot; to the future of the game

Phil Mickelson insisted last week that distance increases were more the result of players becoming better athletes, rather than advances in equipment technology during their long professional career.

Many professionals still used khaki-headed drivers when Woods arrived on the PGA Tour

Woods acknowledged that the physical condition of the player was a factor, but he admitted that the golf courses were "running out of property,quot; when they tried to extend to accommodate the great modern batter, although he also warned of the need to keep the game "enjoyable." at the grassroots level.

"The game of golf is fluid, it is moving, and the golf ball certainly goes much further now than in the old days of balata," Woods said before this week's Invitational Genesis at Riviera Country Club, a rare tournament that He has never won. .

Tiger and Rory separated Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have remained separate in the draw for the first two rounds of the Invitational Genesis.

"We've changed from using a tree to using high-tech metal, and we've come a long way in this game. It's crazy to think I've been part of all that. When I started, he beat Davis Love III in a tiebreaker, and he was wearing a khaki-headed pilot.

"To see that technology is advancing as fast as it did … when I first went out on the Tour, the average haul with a driver was 270 yards, and it took a lot of work. Now the boys are hitting hybrids and Five woods 270 in the air.

Woods believes that the fork will take some time to discover

"So the game has evolved, but we are running out of ownership. We are trying to design golf courses that are between 7,800 and 8,000 yards long from the back shirts."

"It's difficult, but we also want to keep the game enjoyable and get more participation. Having the biggest stick heads and the most forgiving clubs adds to the enjoyment of the game. So there is a very delicate balancing act for the place where we are trying of keeping the game.

"But we have all recognized that the players have also changed over the years. We used to be just Vijay and I in the gyms, now it seems that everyone has their own coach and physio, and the boys have become bigger, stronger , faster and more athletic, as in all sports. "

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Woods believes that the fork (different rules for professionals and amateurs) is a possibility, but he added: "It is certainly a discussion that is on the table, whether we fork or not, but it will probably be a long time after my game days before that we solve it. " "

The 15-time main champion also revealed that he was approached to compete in the proposed Premier Golf League, but gave little when asked if he would commit to that format.

"They have contacted me personally, yes, and my team has noticed and delved a little deeper into the details to try to solve it, like everyone else," he said.

Woods confirmed that he was approached to play in the proposed PGL

"We have traveled this path before with the World Golf Championship and other Tours that try to start and evolve. There is a lot of information we are still looking for, and if it is realistic or not, so we are investigating it.

"As in all events, you are trying to make all the best players play more collectively, and it is one of the reasons why we instituted the World Golf Championship, because we only gathered the best players five times a year: The four elders and the players.

Live on the Range: 2020 Genesis Invitational Live

"We wanted to show the best players in the world on more than those occasions, so we came up with the World Golf Championship to meet more often."

"So things like this are a natural evolution, and ideas like this are going to happen in the future, either now or at any other time in the future."