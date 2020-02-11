Tiger Roll ranked 170 in Grand National | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML81c6ec02e900a7f4aab47d9c751f12f411% %MINIFYHTML81c6ec02e900a7f4aab47d9c751f12f412%





Twice Grand National Tiger Roll winner

The weight of Randox Health Grand National of Tiger Roll has been compressed by a lone pound before his attempt for a third consecutive historical victory in the race.

Tiger Roll and fellow coworker Delta Work, with respective qualifications of 170, have received a maximum weight of 11o 10lb for the Randox Health Grand National 2020 in Aintree on Saturday, April 4, whose details are revealed today.

With a prize fund of £ 1 million, the Randox Health Grand National is the richest Jump race in the world and is celebrated for 173 times this year at 5.15pm on day three of the Randox Health Grand National Festival.

Tiger Roll, trained by Gordon Elliott and owned by Gigginstown House Stud, aims to emulate the legendary Red Rum as a three-time winner of the Randox Health Grand National and, if victorious, would become the first horse to do so. consecutive years. He is the 13/2 favorite with Betway, official betting partner of Randox Health Grand National.

The 10-year-old boy had an official rating of 150 at the Randox Health Grand National 2018 and challenged a rating of 159 in last year's edition.

Delta Work, who likes Tiger Roll is owned by Gigginstown House Stud and trained by Gordon Elliott, is one of the main contenders for the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, after his victory at the G1 Irish Gold Cup in Leopardstown on 2 February.

Ten horses have received 11 or more. They include Bristol de Mai (11st 8lb), one of the seven contenders for the double winner of the Grand National Nigel Twiston-Davies, the hero of the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup 2018 Native River (Colin Tizzard, 11st 6lb) and Anibale Fly JP McManus (Tony Martin IRE, 11st 2lb), fourth in 2018 and fifth in 2019.

Elliott has 18 entries in total, more than any other coach, as he pursues a record equivalent to the fourth Grand National, and his team also features the promising rookie Champagne Classic (10st 6lb) and the winner of the 2019 Galway Plate Borice (10st ).

Fellow Irish manager Willie Mullins, successful with Hedgehunter in 2005, has the impressive winner of the Great Irish National Burrows Saint (10º 10 pounds) among his nine contestants.

Last year's runner-up, Magic Of Light (Jessica Harrington IRE), received tenth place of 12 pounds. Nickel Coin in 1951 is the most recent mare to win the spectacular Aintree. The other mares involved are Shattered Love (Gordon Elliott IRE, 10st 6lb), Atalanta Ablaze (Henry Daly, 9st 13lb), Cabaret Queen (Willie Mullins IRE, 9st 13lb).

Walk In The Mill, fourth (Robert Walford, 10th 4lb), was the best of the runners trained in Britain in 2019. He continued his excellent record on the famous fences by winning the Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase for the second consecutive year in December.

The winner of 2017 One For Arthur (Lucinda Russell, 10st 2lb) is the other previous Grand National winner between the innings. His rating of 148 is the same as he had in 2017.

The winner of the Welsh Grand National Potters Corner (Christian Wiliams) received the 10th 6lb, while the scorer of the Scottish Grand National Takingrisks (Nicky Richards) received the 10th 1lb.

Other names to highlight are Kimberlite Candy (Tom Lacey, 10st 4lb), winner of the G3 Classic Handicap Chase in Warwick, and the winner of Listed Sky Bet Chase Ok Corral (Nicky Henderson, 10st 9lb). Both horses are owned by J P McManus.

The chased handicap of the British Horse Racing Authority Martin Greenwood, who framed the weights for the second time this year and has total discretion for the Randox Health Grand National, said: "I have made Tiger Roll and Delta Work the best weights sets for the Randox Health Grand National.

"This decision was essentially taken in two factors: the historical compression that was introduced by Phil Smith and has been used for the last 10 years or so. On the other hand, I have to give Tiger Roll this mark based on his efforts on the national fences in Aintree where, of course, he is undefeated.

"Tiger Roll was rated 172 at the end of last year and obviously there is no recent evidence to continue due to its fitness problems, so its disability mark has not been quantifiable since then. Therefore, it is losing 2 pounds and It has the same weight that Suny Bay did when it was second in the Grand National of 1998. No other horse has carried that rating since then, many clouds won 11st 9lb, but it did not have such a high rating.

"It must be remembered that Tiger Roll ran in the race with a rating of 159, but in reality he had a rating of 167 at that time due to his victory at Cross Country in Cheltenham.

"Tiger Roll has not yet qualified for this year's Grand National. While he can run in the Boyne Hurdle in Navan (Sunday, February 14), he still has to run in a chase to qualify. There are about 15 horses in total who currently do not qualify because they have not run over fences this season or have not yet finished in the first four in a race of more than 23 and a half years in their career.A high-profile example would be Cadmium, a winner of Topham Chase.

"Delta Work is a potential contender for the Cheltenham Gold Cup and, to keep the most horses at a disadvantage, it is also out of 170. Other horses to the top include Bristol de Mai and Native River. Bristol de Mai was rated 173 when he entered last year and that number has been reduced to 168. I have dropped Native River 2lb to 166 since Bristol De Mai has finished in front of him the last two times they have met, and I thought he was professional when he was winning at Newbury Saturday.

"This year, 73% of registered horses are at a disadvantage. Similarly, since an initial rating of 140, there are more horses than ever in the modern era registered for the race, 92 in total.

"The race is full of first-class individuals and has the winners of races such as Grand National, Irish National, Welsh National, Rowland Meyrick Chase, Cheltenham Gold Cup and much more. It's a handicap as good as it would be to run." anywhere.

"You could argue that it is the highest quality Grand National in modern history."