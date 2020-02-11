Three surfers crouch under a bridge as they ride the river waves upriver through the coastal city of Cornwall

This is the incredible moment when three surfers crouch expertly under a bridge while the waves of the river cross through a city of Cornwall.

In a video filmed by Paul Pearse on Sunday, the three people dressed in their wetsuits are seen as they show some movements and surf under the Nanny Moore Bridge in Bude.

During the brief clip, the trio manages to stand upright on their boards and impress the crowd that watches it, despite fighting the wind and rain of the Ciara storm.

The images show the three surfers moving along the water towards the bridge while several pedestrians see them eager to approach.

A surfer stays on the far side wall, but the other two look confidently on the waves while enjoying the strong current and use their arms to maintain balance.

When they reach the bridge, the three people crouch on their boards and reappear on the other side followed by a jet of water.

The three surfers continue downstream, passing a church, a parking lot and several houses, while the spectators happily monitor their progress.

After resurfacing from the bridge, one of the surfers wobbles a little, but manages to regain his balance as he approaches his friend's board.

Upstream waves are waves that have formed in the ocean and traveled upstream, creating fun and test conditions for surfers.

This type of wave is harder to predict, since it is the ocean that pushes the water towards the river and against the natural flow, reports Surfer Today.

There are not many examples of these rivers, but the Neet de Bude River, which crosses the Nanny Moore Bridge, is one of the places where surfers can test their skills.

Surfing on the river is quite common in Cornwall and in September a group of four people were filmed surfing the tidal wave in Perranporth.

The most popular place to surf the river in Britain is Severn Bore in Gloucester. The impressive tidal range of the Severn, the second highest in the world with up to 50 feet, combined with its estuary shape, creates the ideal conditions for the hole to form.

Water is channeled to an increasingly narrow channel as the trip increases, and as it advances through the estuary it is channeled into an area in constant decline, causing large waves.