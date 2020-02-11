This photo of son Robert by Steve Irwin will make you take a double take

Crikey, talk about seeing double!

In his most recent Instagram post, Robert Irwin showed how long it takes after his father, the deceased Steve Irwin. The photo shows the 16-year-old boy hugged in an adorable koala, and if it weren't for his name embroidered in his khaki uniform, it would be easy to think that it is a photo of Steve.

For his legend, the teenager kept things simple with the red-hearted emoji and the Koala emoji. But the comments section is full of people who could have sworn it was a photo of Robert's father, who died in 2006.

As one fan wrote: "Did anyone else think it was Steve at the beginning? Beautiful moment captured." He intervened in another: "I legitimately believed it was Steve." As another user said: "I didn't look at the name of the shirt and, honestly, I thought I was looking at Steve."

The resemblance is really strange.