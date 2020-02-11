This photo of son Robert by Steve Irwin will make you take a double take

Instagram, Newspix / Getty Images
Crikey, talk about seeing double!
In his most recent Instagram post, Robert Irwin showed how long it takes after his father, the deceased Steve Irwin. The photo shows the 16-year-old boy hugged in an adorable koala, and if it weren't for his name embroidered in his khaki uniform, it would be easy to think that it is a photo of Steve.
For his legend, the teenager kept things simple with the red-hearted emoji and the Koala emoji. But the comments section is full of people who could have sworn it was a photo of Robert's father, who died in 2006.
As one fan wrote: "Did anyone else think it was Steve at the beginning? Beautiful moment captured." He intervened in another: "I legitimately believed it was Steve." As another user said: "I didn't look at the name of the shirt and, honestly, I thought I was looking at Steve."
The resemblance is really strange.
The picture was taken in Steve and Terri Irwin& # 39; Australia Zoo, which celebrates its 50th anniversary on June 3 (originally opened by Steve's parents, Beto Y Lyn irwin, under the name of "Beerwah Reptile Park,quot;.) There, Terri, Robert and Bindi Irwin keep Steve's legacy alive through his wildlife conservation efforts.
After the wildfires in Australia at the end of 2019, Robert visited Instagram on February 6 to make sure the zoo, located in the state of Queensland, was still running and sheltering needy animals at his wildlife hospital. The video also presents what appears to be the same koala in Robert's photo.
As he said, "Australia, as I am sure you all know, has had a very difficult time in these recent forest fires. We have been receiving koalas in the hospital, and it has definitely taken its toll. But there are so many areas of this huge country that have not been affected by fires. And here, in the state of Queensland, we still have our beautiful and lush rainforest. "
Clearly, Robert inherited not only his father's appearance, but also his eternal positivity!
