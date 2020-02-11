This is what you can expect from Wednesday's weather forecast.

%MINIFYHTML4a4701c1e7612e87a0d38732d260d47411% %MINIFYHTML4a4701c1e7612e87a0d38732d260d47412%

Prepare for a good day in the middle of the work week.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a constant breeze throughout the day. The strongest gusts of wind will be felt along the outer cape.

Temperatures, once again, will be slightly above normal by mid-February. Expect the highs to reach lows in the mid-40s.

See what is happening with the Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.