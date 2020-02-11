This is what you can expect from the weather forecast on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML243dfa8f3d553d117b38a9fabdc6405a11% %MINIFYHTML243dfa8f3d553d117b38a9fabdc6405a12%

Another gray and rainy day is expected for Tuesday, when the weather will continue to look more like spring than winter.

The morning trip will probably be wet for most of us. The most constant rain will be south of the mass. Pike with lighter rainfall in the city and areas to the north and west. The rain will eventually decrease later in the day.

Temperatures continue to exceed seasonal averages. The highs will be in the top 30s in the mid-40s before it gets cold at night.

See what is happening with the Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.