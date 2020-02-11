Home Sports This is what MLB players think about the proposed new playoff format

This is what MLB players think about the proposed new playoff format

A New York Post report on Monday revealed a potential plan for radical changes in the MLB playoff format. In addition to expanding the number of playoff teams from 10 to 14, with three division winners and four wild cards, the best teams would have the ability to choose their own opponents in different rounds, with live televised selections.

%MINIFYHTMLd30f2588593d698beb8f304a6f8d05ad13%%MINIFYHTMLd30f2588593d698beb8f304a6f8d05ad14%

As current and former players intervened with their opinions on the proposed playoff restructuring on Twitter, it became clear that none of them liked the idea.

%MINIFYHTMLd30f2588593d698beb8f304a6f8d05ad15% %MINIFYHTMLd30f2588593d698beb8f304a6f8d05ad16%

Red pitcher Trevor Bauer was the most vocal on Twitter, speaking directly with Rob Manfred and criticizing the proposal:

Several players intervened with GIFs or emojis under Bauer's original tweet, apparently according to him:

The Philadelphia Phillies shortstop, Didi Gregorius, was less conflicting in his approach, and he only had one question:

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood discussed with ESPN journalist Buster Olney about the team's money side of this proposal:

Former MLB pitchers Dan Haren and Brandon McCarthy also added their shots. Haren compared the new format with the disputed NBA cargo management practice:

Finally, McCarthy ingeniously despised the additional equipment that was added to the 10 teams that already existed:

This proposed agreement could not take place until the end of the current CBA after the 2021 season, and although it was never presented to the union, the players have made it clear that this would not be a good change for baseball.

