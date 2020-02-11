This is what MLB players think about the proposed new playoff format

%MINIFYHTMLd30f2588593d698beb8f304a6f8d05ad11% %MINIFYHTMLd30f2588593d698beb8f304a6f8d05ad12%

A New York Post report on Monday revealed a potential plan for radical changes in the MLB playoff format. In addition to expanding the number of playoff teams from 10 to 14, with three division winners and four wild cards, the best teams would have the ability to choose their own opponents in different rounds, with live televised selections.

As current and former players intervened with their opinions on the proposed playoff restructuring on Twitter, it became clear that none of them liked the idea.

Red pitcher Trevor Bauer was the most vocal on Twitter, speaking directly with Rob Manfred and criticizing the proposal:

I have no idea who made this new playoff format proposal, but Rob is responsible for launching it, so I'll tell you, Rob Manfred. His proposal is absurd for too many reasons to write on Twitter and shows that he has absolutely no idea about baseball. You are a joke – Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 11, 2020

Several players intervened with GIFs or emojis under Bauer's original tweet, apparently according to him:

The Philadelphia Phillies shortstop, Didi Gregorius, was less conflicting in his approach, and he only had one question:

Why are we changing this adorable sport so much? – Sir Didi Gregorius (@ DidiG18) February 11, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood discussed with ESPN journalist Buster Olney about the team's money side of this proposal:

The Royals have just sold for $ 1 BILLION, there is no disparity of $. There are rich teams and there are really rich teams. Everyone is able to sign and present large lists, but choose not to. Cheap teams should not be rewarded with the playoffs if they don't spend. https://t.co/eulOinyyqP – Alex Wood (@ Awood45) February 11, 2020

Former MLB pitchers Dan Haren and Brandon McCarthy also added their shots. Haren compared the new format with the disputed NBA cargo management practice:

"Cargo management,quot; In the NBA is the product of too many teams that reach the playoffs – dan haren (@ ithrow88) February 11, 2020

Finally, McCarthy ingeniously despised the additional equipment that was added to the 10 teams that already existed:

a 14-team tie: the old solution of "why not just make the plane out of the black box,quot;. – Brandon McCarthy (@ BMcCarthy32) February 11, 2020

This proposed agreement could not take place until the end of the current CBA after the 2021 season, and although it was never presented to the union, the players have made it clear that this would not be a good change for baseball.