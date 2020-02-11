This is what John Henry said about the Mookie Betts exchange

Although there were no Red Sox representatives present at Monday's press conference in Fort Myers, Florida, to announce the agreement that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles, the team issued a statement on behalf of lead owner John Henry .

"By exchanging a great player, a dear player, we recognize how incredibly difficult it is for fans who understand how special Mookie is," Henry said in the statement. "While the organization as a whole wanted to see Mookie in the Red Sox uniform throughout his career, we believe in this decision, since we are responsible for both the present and the future of the Red Sox." We thank Mookie for her incredible contributions, both on and off the field. "

"David's arrival in Boston paved the way for a historic chapter for the Red Sox," Henry continued. “His presence at the top of our rotation was critical to winning three consecutive division championships, and his performance in the postseason of 2018 highlighted both his talent and his tenacity. We appreciate what both Mookie and David brought to our club, and we are grateful that they will always be Red Sox World Series champions. "

President Tom Werner also issued a statement.

"Today's trade illustrates the difficult decisions necessary to achieve our goal, which has not changed since we became administrators of this franchise almost two decades ago: bringing multiple World Series championships to Boston," Werner said. “Finally, we believe that this will prepare us for sustained long-term success. I want to express our huge thanks to Mookie and David for the impact they had on our club and our community. "