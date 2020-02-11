This Is Us Explore Kate's relationships in the past and present

Kate finally got her episode, and was not so happy.

In We are"One week hell: part three," Kate was in two unfortunate relationships. When I was a teenager, it was the record store Mark, who belittled her and criticized her and got angry at almost everything she did. As an adult, it is Toby, whom he loves, but he can't seem to understand the fact that his son is blind and that they can never see Star Wars together.

%MINIFYHTML9fdf1af78fb1233bbeedf1acf63cc2ee11% %MINIFYHTML9fdf1af78fb1233bbeedf1acf63cc2ee12%

Toby doesn't seem to realize the joy that could be described Star Wars to his son with his best narrator voice, so for now he is only depressed and obsessed with blind children who have gained sight and refuses to go with Kate to retirement for families with blind children with whom he tried to surprise him.

Instead, he took his mother, and that gave Kate and Rebecca a time of union that they desperately needed. They even went swimming at night.

"You're fat, I'm old, we are beautiful"Rebecca announced while she was going to put on her suit.