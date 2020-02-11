This Is Us Explore Kate's relationships in the past and present

Kate finally got her episode, and was not so happy.
In We are"One week hell: part three," Kate was in two unfortunate relationships. When I was a teenager, it was the record store Mark, who belittled her and criticized her and got angry at almost everything she did. As an adult, it is Toby, whom he loves, but he can't seem to understand the fact that his son is blind and that they can never see Star Wars together.
Toby doesn't seem to realize the joy that could be described Star Wars to his son with his best narrator voice, so for now he is only depressed and obsessed with blind children who have gained sight and refuses to go with Kate to retirement for families with blind children with whom he tried to surprise him.
Instead, he took his mother, and that gave Kate and Rebecca a time of union that they desperately needed. They even went swimming at night.
"You're fat, I'm old, we are beautiful"Rebecca announced while she was going to put on her suit.
Kate talked about Toby, and Rebecca talked about her diagnosis of cognitive impairment, saying it made her feel free and more fun. Rebecca advised Kate not to give up on Toby yet, and when Kate returned home, Toby said she wanted to spend time with her son while Kate was in the cabin with her brothers.
Teen Kate was just trying to keep Mark happy while her family worried more and more. His brothers didn't like Mark anymore, and Rebecca kept saying he just didn't know him well enough. Kate and Mark were heading to the family cabin when he got mad at her for not leaving the record store as he did, and left her on the side of the road.
He found a public phone to call Rebecca, but he reappeared with a blanket and an apology while she was talking on the phone. Kate then claimed that everything was fine, but Rebecca saw it and decided that they had to go after her, which means that everyone in the family on both timelines is heading towards the family cabin.
One thing we feel we can see coming is that Kate will announce Rebecca's condition to Kevin, and Kevin will not be happy that Randall has hidden it. But is it a betrayal big enough that the two are no longer speaking in August?
Executive producer Isaac Aptaker He said that "something big will come in this next race before the end of our season that will separate them," so it seems that we are close to discovering what that something is.
We will discover what happens in the cabin in the episode next week.
