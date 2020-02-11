This is how Malang won on his day 4

Mohit Suri's director, Malang, hit theaters last Friday. The thriller starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu is a story of four people and their thrill of killing. The film received a positive review from both the public and the critic.

Speaking about the box office numbers, Malang opened Rs 6.71 crore on the day of its launch. The thriller resumed over the weekend earning Rs. 18.65 million rupees in the next two days. Earning another rupee of Rs 4.04 million on Monday, the total of the movie at the box office is now Rs. Rs 29.40 million. Not bad, we say.