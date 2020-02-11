This $ 24 Blazer has more than 750 Amazon 5-star reviews

As always, you don't just have to trust our word. Hundreds of real women swear by this blazer, giving it a five-star review.

"This jacket fits very comfortably and the material is excellent … does not necessarily require ironing," shares a happy shopper, along with his photos. "The reviews were useful for me. I'm 5 feet 4 with about 125 pounds and I usually wear socks, but after reviewing them, I decided to ask for a small one and it looks perfect."

Another customer satisfied with fabulous photos agrees: "Great for all occasions. This blazer was light and elastic and fit perfectly. I originally bought the pink one but returned the one with the yellow one that seemed much better. I received tons of compliments." .

And this review titled "So Flattering!" It sums it all up: "I'm in love with this blazer. I just bought it today and I try it on and it's perfect. I want to buy it in all colors. I wear 18 for the dress / jeans … I usually wear 1 -2x tops and I bought a 1x … fits very well, I probably could have even obtained an xl. For more reference, I measure 5 & # 39; 7 ", 220 pounds and I have a fairly proportional curvy figure. I always worry that my big arms fit the sleeves and these sleeves are so comfortable and slimming! The whole jacket has a fairly thin profile. "