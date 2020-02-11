This $ 24 Blazer has more than 750 Amazon 5-star reviews

HyBrid & Company open front blazer
This tight and elastic blazer is available in sizes from small to 4X and comes in more than 40 colors and prints. Cousin? Simply throw this jacket into the washer and dryer for easy and hassle-free cleaning.
As always, you don't just have to trust our word. Hundreds of real women swear by this blazer, giving it a five-star review.
"This jacket fits very comfortably and the material is excellent … does not necessarily require ironing," shares a happy shopper, along with his photos. "The reviews were useful for me. I'm 5 feet 4 with about 125 pounds and I usually wear socks, but after reviewing them, I decided to ask for a small one and it looks perfect."
Another customer satisfied with fabulous photos agrees: "Great for all occasions. This blazer was light and elastic and fit perfectly. I originally bought the pink one but returned the one with the yellow one that seemed much better. I received tons of compliments." .
And this review titled "So Flattering!" It sums it all up: "I'm in love with this blazer. I just bought it today and I try it on and it's perfect. I want to buy it in all colors. I wear 18 for the dress / jeans … I usually wear 1 -2x tops and I bought a 1x … fits very well, I probably could have even obtained an xl. For more reference, I measure 5 & # 39; 7 ", 220 pounds and I have a fairly proportional curvy figure. I always worry that my big arms fit the sleeves and these sleeves are so comfortable and slimming! The whole jacket has a fairly thin profile. "
