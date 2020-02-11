These Hollywood couples give us friendship goals

As any worthwhile ex Girl Scout will tell you, it's always good to make new friends, but keep the old ones.
And although we would doubt Jennifer Lawrence He had time to win badges and sell cookies along the way to get his first Oscar nomination at age 19, it is an adage that seems to have been taken very seriously. "I love meeting people, men, women, whatever," he shared with Diane Sawyer in a 2015 interview. "I love that people come into your life and bring something."
Because only a few months before that sitting, she had hugged the comedian Amy Schumer with open arms, having had an opportunity for friendship in early summer. "I sent him an email after I saw Derailed train and said: & # 39; I don't know where to start. I guess I should say it: I'm in love with you, "he reminded The New York Times. "We started sending emails, and then the email became text messages."
The text messages became work in a comedy that was yet to come and a disposable invitation from Schumer for his new friend to come to the Hamptons where he would meet with friends from high school. "I thought, & # 39; Oh, tomorrow we will go in a boat, you should come & # 39; it was somewhat hypothetical," Lawrence revealed in The daily show, "and she said: & # 39; I think I'll come & # 39 ;, and I said & # 39; Oh, my God & # 39;".
Lawrence is "the coolest girl you'll ever meet," as Schumer said, it fits perfectly. "She is the best hanged, she was like one of the gang." Which was evident from the published photos of the rafting crew, riding jet skis and building a complete human pyramid of high school animator style. (Luckily, Lawrence had been one with his pompoms as a teenager in Louisville.)
And so, the world presented itself to the perfect friendship of Hollywood that we never realized we needed, since the two continue to delight in dancing on pianos in Billy JoelThe concert and the attempt to wear red carpet clothes to match the Golden Globes.
It was not The Hunger Games alum admitted to Late night with seth myers"They ask me about Amy in all these press tours, more than anything. What's great, because endorphins are released in my brain every time I talk about her!"
I mean, can you blame us for wanting to know every detail of your friendship? As if learning more about your favorite activities, the habits of text messages and other friends could make it easier to imagine what it would be like to claim a place in that pyramid. And yours is not the only BFF union we send. In honor of the National Day of Making a Friend, check out the other squads we would like to join.
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow
The gold standard of celebrity best friends: this trio has been strict since its days of sharing salads in the Warner Brothers lot. "They grew up together and went through this formidable life experience that was friends"A source told E! News. As much as you meet co-workers from your first job, they strive for happy hours on their calendar." Geographically, it is not difficult to be at Courteney Sunday dinners or at a pool party at Jen's house, "says the source." Everyone feels incredibly close and always will be. "
Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler
By making other friends jealous from a casual meeting in improvisation training in 1993, frequent co-stars are so close that they compare their bond with that of the family. "I think Tina and I are elected sisters," said Poehler, whose only brother is younger brother Greg. PopSugar while talking about his 2015 movie Sisters. I think we are a chosen family, so I think it has been fun to experience something that I could never experience in real life.
Michelle Williams and busy Philips
"It was like, you know, how people say love at first sight. We had that thing," Philipps said. Entertainment Weekly of your initial interaction in the Dawson's torrent set. "We had that connection of friends. It was immediate: & # 39; Of course we are drinking wine and smoking cigarettes and fighting in bars & # 39;. We just had an immediate love for each other that continued over the years. ". Fortunately for us, we can follow him voyeuristically while they work red carpets, wear coordinated sets and occasionally dye Williams' hair with the most perfect shade of millennial rose.
Adele and Drake
His is a newer alliance, but no less desirable. After years of existing in the same orbit, the rapper of "Hotline Bling,quot; and the singer of "Hello,quot;, who have 19 Grammys among them, began to discard the idea of a collaboration. "I really want us to make an official remix," he told Canada to discuss his well-coordinated successes. "I love Drake. I love Drake so much. I even received the coat in the video, they gave it to me the other day, I ordered it. The red one." He responded by saying, "I would do anything with Adele. I would literally go to Adele's house right now and wash her clothes." Instead, they took a bite to eat and hit a Los Angeles bowling alley. Next time, you know, call us on our cell phone.
Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria
Having had "women who really helped me when I was pregnant," the mother of two children Washington has always struggled to pay with her famous friends. "I really try to have those conversations open and honestly as possible, especially with my soul sister, with Eva," he said. Tonight entertainment. His advice was well received when Longoria welcomed his son Santiago in 2018, with the great hotel actress calling Scandal alum, "basically my doula,quot;.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
More than 20 years after getting Oscar gold, the Goodwill hunting the scribes are back on that again, working on The last duel. And although a minute has passed since they shared a screen, their bromance has not faltered. "I've known him for 35 years and we grew up together," Damon said. Tonight entertainment in 2016. "We were both in love with the same thing: acting and making movies. I think we fed on each other's obsession for really formative and important years and that united us for a lifetime."
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King
The link between two of the most powerful women on television dates back to 1976 when they worked at a Baltimore station. In general, the presenters (Winfrey directed the 6 p.m. time) and the production assistants (who was King), did not socialize, the CBS this morning cohost remembered in his Or interview: "The drafting hierarchy,quot;. But with a heavy snowfall, Winfrey invited the AP of $ 12,000 a year to sleep at home. "The next day," Winfrey said, "we went to the mall." And a friendship was born about Casual Corner sweaters.
Serena Williams and Meghan Markle
Of course, your friends' quotes probably don't involve seeing your friend play for Wimbledon and the US Open titles. UU. Or meetings in a palace. But the link between the tennis champion and the Duchess of Sussex began like any other, about the girl talks. "We get along right away," Meghan wrote on her now closed lifestyle website. Tig of their meeting at a 2014 Super Bowl event. "Take photos, laugh at the flag football game in which we were both playing, and talk not about tennis or acting, but about all the good and outdated feminine things."
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
game of Thrones It may be over, but the relationship between the Stark sisters is still alive. In fact, Williams, who served as Turner's bridesmaid when she married Joe Jonas This year, he is convinced that the best of the success of HBO's eight seasons was none of his 12 Emmy awards. "It was like an elaborate great thing to find a best friend. This whole show!" she joked with E! News at the premiere of the final season. "I'm kidding. It's been amazing. Having such a friend in something as wild as this is like a godsend, really."
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift
Whose heart did not melt when he saw Reynolds and Lively react enthusiastically to hear his eldest daughter James open Swift's "Gorgeous,quot; song in concert? Lively then called the viral video shameful, telling Good morning america& # 39; s Robin Roberts It was "the true and unfiltered version of our terrible paternal pride." But the friendship of the trio, which involves meetings on July 4 at the Swift mansion in Rhode Island, stays in the couple's country house in New York and cameos in Swift music videos, is pure and must be protected at all costs.
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston
friends He endowed Aniston with more than one best friend worthy of goals. Before she and Witherspoon developed their next Apple TV + series, The morning show, sisters portrayed in the success of NBC. "He was 23 years old and had just had a baby," the Oscar winner recalled. Harper's bazaar of its two episode arc in 2000. "I was breastfeeding Ava (Phillippe) on the set, and Jen kept saying: & # 39; Do you have a baby? & # 39; I thought: & # 39; I know, it's weird & # 39 ;. And I remember that she said: & # 39; Where are you going? & # 39; And I was like, & # 39; I'm pumping! & # 39; "Although Witherspoon was certainly nervous, she said Aniston couldn't have been sweeter:" We've been friends ever since. "
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg
Equally intriguing and covetable, this pairing solidified into Justin Bieber's Central Comedy Roast in 2015 before they joined for their cooking show VH1. "She is different, you know, from what I am used to. But, again, she is so used to," said Grammy winner, 17-time pot lover. LA weekly from the domestic doyenne based in Westchester. "Because she is people. She just looks different and was born in a different era, but if you hang out with her and relax with her, she is like anyone else. That's why it works, because she never says anything that is crazy my ears It's always like, "Damn it, I thought you would say that. OK & # 39; that's why we get depressed, that's why we connect, Martha. Because it feels like a holy marriage and not like a saint." macaroni. "
