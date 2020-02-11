The winners of the 2020 Academy Awards include Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix and many surprises thanks to the "parasite,quot;

The 2020 Oscars took place Sunday night at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and it was full of surprises thanks to Bong Joon-ho, the brilliant mind behind the epic movie of the year, Parasite.

Joon-ho was chosen Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature.

Parasite – A film that tells a real human story (poor versus rich people, good versus bad with many twists along the way), went home with the trophy for Best Film at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Among the winners of the Academy Awards ceremony are Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix, (who delivered an epic speech), Laura Dern and Renee Zellweger.

Best image:

"Ford v Ferrari,quot;

"The Irish,quot;

"Jojo Rabbit,quot;

"Jester,quot;

"Little woman,quot;

"Marriage Story,quot;

"1917,quot;

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

"Parasite,quot; – WINNER

Main Actor:

Antonio Banderas "Pain and Glory,quot;

Leonardo DiCaprio "Once upon a time in Hollywood,quot;

Adam Driver "Marriage History,quot;

Joaquin Phoenix "Joker,quot; – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce "The Two Popes,quot;

Principal actress:

Cynthia Erivo "Harriet,quot;

Scarlett Johansson "History of Marriage,quot;

Saoirse Ronan "Little Women,quot;

Charlize Theron "Bombshell,quot;

Renee Zellweger "Judy,quot; – WINNER

Secondary actor:

Tom Hanks, "A beautiful day in the neighborhood,quot;

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes,quot;

Al Pacino, "The Irish,quot;

Joe Pesci, "The Irish,quot;

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,quot; – WINNER

Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell,quot;

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story,quot; – WINNER

Scarlett Johannson, "Jojo Rabbit,quot;

Florence Pugh, "Little Women,quot;

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell,quot;

Director:

Martin Scorsese, "The Irish,quot;

Todd Phillips, "Joker,quot;

Sam Mendes, "1917,quot;

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,quot;

Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite,quot; – WINNER

Animated Feature:

"How to train your dragon: the hidden world,quot; Dean DeBlois

"I lost my body,quot; Jeremy Clapin

"Klaus,quot; Sergio Pablos

"Lost Link,quot; by Chris Butler

"Toy Story 4,quot; Josh Cooley – WINNER

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8X58MFpY4-/

Animated short:

"Dcera,quot;, Daria Kashcheeva

"Hair Love,quot;, Matthew A. Cherry – WINNER

"Kitbull,quot;, Rosana Sullivan

"Memorable," Bruno Collet

"Sister," Siqi song

Adapted script:

The Irish Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi – WINNER

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little women, Greta Gerwig

The two potatoes, Anthony McCarten

Original screenplay:

"Knives Out,quot;, Rian Johnson

"Marriage Story,quot;, Noah Baumbach

"1917,quot;, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

"Once upon a time in Hollywood," Quentin Tarantino

"Parasite,quot;, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han – WINNER

Cinematography:

"The Irish,quot;, Rodrigo Prieto

"Joker,quot;, Lawrence Sher

"The lighthouse,quot;, Jarin Blaschke

"1917,quot;, Roger Deakins – WINNER

"Once upon a time in Hollywood," Robert Richardson

Best Documentary Feature:

"American Factory,quot;, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar – WINNER

"The cave,quot;, Feras Fayyad

"The edge of democracy,quot;, Petra Costa

"For Sama,quot;, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

"Honeyland,quot;, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Best documentary short film:

"In the absence,quot;

"Learning to skate in a war zone,quot;, Carol Dysinger – WINNER

"Life reaches me,quot;, Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas

"S t. Louis Superman,quot;

"Walk Run Cha-Cha,quot;, Laura Nix

Best live action short film:

"Brotherhood,quot;, Meryam Joobeur

"Nefta Football Club,quot;, Yves Piat

"The window of the neighbors,quot;, Marshall Curry – WINNER

"Saria," Bryan Buckley

"A sister,quot;, Delphine Girard

Best international feature film:

"Corpus Christi,quot;, Jan Komasa

"Honeyland,quot;, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

"Les Miserables,quot;, Ladj Ly

"Pain and glory,quot;, Pedro Almodóvar

"Parasite,quot;, Bong Joon Ho – WINNER

Movie Editing:

"Ford v Ferrari,quot;, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland – WINNER

"The Irish,quot;, Thelma Schoonmaker

"Jojo Rabbit,quot;, Tom Eagles

"Joker,quot; Jeff Groth

"Parasite,quot;, Jinmo Yang

Sound editing:

"Ford v Ferrari,quot;, Don Sylvester – WINNER

"Joker,quot;, Alan Robert Murray

"1917,quot;, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

"Once upon a time in Hollywood," Wylie Stateman

"Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,quot;, Matthew Wood, David Acord

Sound mix:

"Ad Astra,quot;

"Ford v Ferrari,quot;

"Jester,quot;

"1917,quot; – WINNER

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Production design:

"The Irishman,quot;, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

"Jojo Rabbit,quot;, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

"1917,quot;, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,quot;, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh – WINNER

"Parasite,quot;, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee

Original Score:

"Joker,quot;, Hildur Guðnadóttir – WINNER

"Little women,quot;, Alexandre Desplat

"Marriage Story,quot;, Randy Newman

"1917,quot;, Thomas Newman

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,quot;, John Williams * "The King,quot;, Nicholas Britell

Original song:

"I can't let you throw,quot;, "Toy Story 4,quot;.

"I will love myself again,quot;, "Rocketman,quot; – WINNER

"I am standing with you,quot;, "Advance,quot;

"Towards the unknown,quot;, "Frozen 2,quot;

"Get up,quot;, "Harriet,quot;

Make up and hairstyle:

"Bombshell,quot; – WINNER

"Jester,quot;

"Judy,quot;

"Maleficent: lover of evil,quot;

"1917,quot;

Costume Design:

"The Irish,quot;, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

"Jojo Rabbit,quot;, Mayes C. Rubeo

"Joker,quot;, Mark Bridges

"Little Women,quot;, Jacqueline Durran – WINNER

"Once upon a time in Hollywood," Arianne Phillips

Ad

Visual effects:

"Avengers Final Game,quot;

"The Irish,quot;

"1917,quot; – WINNER

"The Lion King,quot;

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,quot;



Post views:

0 0