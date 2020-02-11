The video posted by Colorado Park and Wildlife shows an Evergreen woman feeding deer inside her home.

An Evergreen woman has attracted deer to her home to feed wild animals and a Bailey man has been feeding deer in her yard, both illegal acts that have resulted in charges against the suspects, wildlife officials said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted a video of a woman in Evergreen on Monday feeding deer with human food: carrots, apples, sliced ​​bananas, conveniently displayed on a table in a basement with a sliding glass door for wildlife entry . The woman, who speaks with the deer and calls them by their names, feeds a dollar by hand with slices of bread.

More about this and why feeding wildlife is selfish, unethical, illegal and dangerous. 🔗 https://t.co/9qtiEFGfZP https://t.co/4gtVBbOgua – CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) February 10, 2020

"It is selfish and unethical to feed the big games," Wildlife Area manager Mark Lamb said in a press release. "You will end up killing those animals involuntarily and also putting yourself in danger." If you want a pet or just connect with an animal, choose a domestic breed that has evolved to live with people. "

Both parties to the Jefferson and Park counties incidents, which were not named, have been charged by wildlife agents and the violations could include a fine of $ 100 per occasion, a CPW press release said.

Multiple deer from the surrounding properties rushed to the man in the Bailey Burland Ranches Branch that was feeding them, wildlife officials said.

Attracting deer to feed them causes animals to congregate in an area, which disrupts natural migration patterns and leads to habitat degradation, CPW said. Illegal feeding can contribute to the spread of diseases such as chronic degenerative disease and also attracts predators.

"If you are training deer to stay in your backyard, you are also asking the mountain lions to be in your neighborhood," Lamb said.

Big game feed is a problem in Evergreen, Conifer and Bailey, where wildlife officials contacted a dozen suspected offenders in January. The act disrupts the digestive systems of wildlife and could cause the death of animals.

"I commonly find that mountain residents believe that feeding deer and elk is a useful and harmless act, but doing so accustoms these animals to people in ways that completely alter the natural distribution of moose and deer and they interrupt their natural wild behavior, "said wildlife officer Joe Nicholson said in the statement.

“Turning your garden into a virtual zoo by feeding deer and elk is not safe for people, it is not healthy for wildlife and it is really a selfish act. The correct way to enjoy wildlife observation is to do it from a safe distance and without artificially introducing food, salt or other attractants that alter their natural use of the landscape and aversion to people. "

Feeding wildlife is illegal in Colorado.