The Strokes performs a new song and reveals the release date of the album at the Bernie Sanders Rally

Strokes He released two tracks from his first album in six years at a New Hampshire political rally in support of US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday, February 10.

The Strokes performed a set at the event at Durham's Whittemore Center Arena, including a new song called "Bad Decisions," and premiered a video for the song "At the Door."

At the end of the concert, leader Julian casablancas announced the release date of the album, on April 10. According to the teaser, it has the title "The New Abnormal."

After Sanders introduced them, after the speeches of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cornel West and the star of "Sex and the City" Cynthia Nixon, the band also covered Talking heads"Burning Down the House" and played some of his classic songs like "Someday", "Hard to Explain" and "New York City Cops".

The Strokes concert was designed to increase support for Sanders before the primary elections of the New Hampshire Democratic Party on Tuesday, and follow similar demonstrations with Bon Iver Y Vampiric Weekend before the Iowa assemblies last week.

In a statement announcing the concert and supporting Sanders, Casablancas said: "We are honored to be associated with a patriot and fellow New Yorker so dedicated, diligent and reliable."

"As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only opportunity to overthrow corporate power and help bring democracy back to the United States. That's why we support it."