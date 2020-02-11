The star of & # 39; Locke and Key & # 39; Connor Jessup on the decision to leave: the excuses were no longer enough

WENN / Instar

The 25-year-old, who plays Tyler Locke in the Netflix series, talks about playing gay characters and if he feels some responsibility for providing more details about his sexuality to the public.

Connor Jessup He has had enough excuses before deciding to go out as gay. More than seven months after he dropped a big revelation about his sexual preference, the actor played Tyler Locke on Netflix "Locke & Key"It opened on what led him to finally make his secret public.

In an interview with The Face magazine, the 25-year-old said: "There came a point where I felt dishonest and felt uncomfortable and felt that I was limiting, censoring and editing my own behavior." He continued: "The reasons why [I hid it] became more and more dangerous as time went by. It didn't make sense to me anymore."

"So there are many factors that led me to decide to say something," he added. "I felt ashamed, not ashamed of being gay, of course, but ashamed of saying something, the idea of ​​making a post that drew attention to myself and the presumption that people would care what I had to say. And then I thought, I will just keep it for myself. But eventually, all those excuses were no longer enough. "

When asked about his source of pressure regarding playing a gay character from a neutral point of view, the former "Falling Skies" actor admitted: "It's hard to talk because, in a way, I'm still finding out. in my private life for a while [before posting about it on Instagram.] And it happened that I played some characters in different projects that were gay. "

"And when it was time to promote them, obviously a large part of talking about them is talking about their sexuality, and I found myself retreating to this neutral language about fluency and how sexuality is a spectrum, but I was using it somehow to distance myself and depersonalize the subject. You know, the more times you choose not to mention it, you almost feel that you are digging a hole for yourself. "

As to whether he feels a certain responsibility to be more open about his sexuality, the "Blackbird"Star commented," It is very difficult for me to say. "He added:" I am aware, of course, that it is still quite rare for actors to be openly gay. I am not blind to the fact that maybe somewhere, someone who is going through some version of what I went through when I was that age, could watch the program and read what I wrote or hear about it, and it could mean something. "

Jessup confessed that he was a gay man in June 2019. In celebration of the month of Pride, he shared a long message on Instagram that began by saying: "I knew he was gay when I was thirteen, but I hid it for years." In the publication, the "American crime"Star also noted that" he has been out for years "in his" private life, but never in a public way. "