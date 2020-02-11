The six British golfers who have topped the world golf ranking | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML58507ac1647f3e8c0aee7ffe2cf37ea111% %MINIFYHTML58507ac1647f3e8c0aee7ffe2cf37ea112%





Rory McIlroy returns to world number 1 for the first time since 2015

Rory McIlroy is again at the top of the world rankings for the first time since 2015, his eighth spell as the world's number one, and he is one of the six British golfers who has officially been the best on the planet.

%MINIFYHTML58507ac1647f3e8c0aee7ffe2cf37ea113% %MINIFYHTML58507ac1647f3e8c0aee7ffe2cf37ea114%

Despite not playing last week, McIlroy dethroned Brooks Koepka at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking and he only needs two weeks to overcome the 97 weeks of Sir Nick Faldo at the summit.

McIlroy is one of only six British players to head the world rankings.

%MINIFYHTML58507ac1647f3e8c0aee7ffe2cf37ea115% %MINIFYHTML58507ac1647f3e8c0aee7ffe2cf37ea116%

This is the 96th week of McIlroy as world number 1, and extending that race until March would see him pass over Faldo to third place in the list of all-time players who have spent most of the world ranking.

McIlroy is the first British golfer to reach the top since Justin Rose ranked last at No. 1 in the world, during last year's Masters, but who are the other UK players who accomplished the feat?

Nick Faldo (97 weeks)

The battle for world number 1 in the late 80s was dominated by Greg Norman and Seve Ballesteros, as they regularly exchanged places at the top, but Faldo's two great victories in 1990 brought English to the summit.

Faldo successfully defended his Masters crown before beating Norman in St Andrews to lift his second open title at The Home of Golf, although he had to wait until September before reforming the Australian in the ranking.

Sir Nick Faldo was number 1 in the world for a total of 97 weeks.

Norman regained first place only six weeks later before giving up the title to Faldo again in the following February, but he stayed there only until April when Ian Woosnam snatched his Masters crown and his world No. 1 ranking.

Faldo had to wait until the following month of March to spend another week at the top before giving it to Fred Couples, but his fourth period as number 1 was by far the longest: replace Couples with his third victory in the Open and stay there for the next 81 weeks until rival Norman defeats him.

Ian Woosnam (50 weeks)

The Welshman was a regular element in the top 10 of the world ranking, since he won five times in 1990, and took that form the following year with two more victories in his first three starts of 1991.

Woosnam snatched the No. 1 spot in the world away from Faldo and succeeded the English as Masters champion after an exciting battle of the final round with José María Olazabal and Tom Watson in the Augusta National.

Ian Woosnam snatched the title of Masters of Faldo and his world ranking No. 1 in 1991

He added only one more title during the rest of 1991, although another seven results in the top 10 said Woosnam would spend the rest of the year at the top of the ranking.

But Fred Couples ended his 50-week reign in March 1992, and Woosnam was never able to recover the title and eventually retired from the top 10 in the world in mid-1994.

Lee Westwood (22 weeks)

After eight and a half years without a number 1 world in the United Kingdom, mainly due to the exploits of Tiger Woods, Lee Westwood finally ended the drought in October 2010.

Although he missed an important title, the consistency of English led him to rank in the top four in the world throughout the year, and his second place in the WGC-HSBC Champions finished Woods' record 281-week race at the summit.

Lee Westwood's consistency took him to the top of the standings

Westwood's form suffered a fall early the following year and Martin Kaymer reviewed it after a 15-week stay at the top, although consecutive victories in Asia gave Westwood a second spell as world number 1 for another five weeks between April and May.

Luke Donald (56 weeks)

Like Westwood, Donald is the only other player who has been number one in the world without owning an important championship title, but he did record his name in the history books at the end of 2011 when he became the first player to win. the PGA Tour and the European Tour Money Lists in the same season.

Donald got his first WGC title in the Match Play in Arizona, and his play-off victory over Westwood in the BMW PGA Championship in May saw the couple swap places at the top of the world rankings.

Luke Donald took over Westwood after beating him at Wentworth in 2011

Donald would continue to collect two more titles while collecting another nine results in the top 10 on both sides of the Atlantic, and remained the number 1 in the world until he was replaced by Rory McIlroy in March 2012.

McIlroy and Donald spent the next six months fighting for first place in the ranking, with Donald fourth and last place as the best player in the world that McIlroy last finished when he won the PGA Championship in August.

Rory McIlroy (96 weeks)

The Northern Irishman was widely inclined to overcome Faldo as the world's number one with the most service in Britain when he took over Donald in early 2012.

McIlroy was cut and changed with Donald in 2012 before taking his position for 32 weeks after his record win at the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island, only for Tiger Woods to resurface from an injury since his five victories on the PGA Tour in 2013 They kept it on top of the world for 60 weeks.

McIlroy is close to being the third in the list of most weeks spent at the top of the ranking

But after a steamy 2013 campaign, McIlroy was re-formed with an impressive series of results in 2014 after starting his march back to world number 1 with the victory in the BMW PGA Championship.

He followed that with victories in both The Open and the PGA Championship in Valhalla, on both sides of another victory in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, and his fifth period as world number 1 lasted 54 weeks until Jordan Spieth beat him.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

McIlroy and Spieth exchanged places four times over the next five weeks, and both returned to world number 1 after a week off, but McIlroy's week at the top in September 2015 was the last until this week.

Four victories and a large number of consistent performances throughout 2019 kept him in touch with Brooks Koepka, and he finally dethroned the 38-week reign of the American when the rankings were updated this week.

Justin Rose (13 weeks)

After 20 years in the professional ranks, Rose finally achieved her dream of becoming world number 1 in September 1998, the 22nd player to reach the summit since the Official World Golf Ranking was introduced in 1986.

It was a bittersweet moment for Rose, as she had just moved up to world number 1 despite losing a tiebreaker against Keegan Bradley in the BMW Championship, although her initial reign lasted only a fortnight.

Justin Rose spent five separate spells as world number 1

The successful defense of his Turkish Airlines Open title a couple of months later led him back to world number 1 ahead of Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson in a long three-way battle for first place.

Rose would spend the first eight weeks of last year as the best player in the world, but only managed one more week, during the Masters, at the top, but remains without a victory in more than a year and is currently in danger of slipping away. of the 10 best in the world.