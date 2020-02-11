The single Peter Weber admits with tears in the sexual encounter

The competition for Peter Weberthe heart of The Bachelor it comes down to just four ladiesHannah Ann Sluss, Kelsey Weier, Madison Prewett Y Victoria Fuller"And that can only mean one thing, well, two things: drama and dating in the hometown."
The advance of what is to come shows Peter courting the remaining contestants and their families, and since nothing is going well this season, why would these dates be different?
"I'm in love and I'm really excited that Peter knows my family," says Kelsey.
"If this night comes out as I hope, I could definitely fall in love," says Madison. But there is something that has been hiding him: he is saving (his virginity) for marriage. It seems that parents bring as much drama as contestants.
Check out the full preview below.
"I'm just asking for the truth," Peter tells Victoria.
"Well, it doesn't matter, Peter," she says.
"Are you kidding me?" he asks.
"How are we supposed to move on with this? And are you supposed to meet my family tonight?" Victoria says between tears.
The tears do not end there. The spectators are treated with scenes of Peter crying, declaring that his heart is broken, Victoria crying saying that it is sacred, Hannah Ann crying, Madison saying that if Peter sleeps with other women, he may not overcome it and much more.
"I don't want this to feel that it's all about sex, but six days before I had intimacy with another person," says Peter through tears. It remains to be seen who he is talking to, but it could be any woman crying right now.
The video also includes more than viewers assume is a twist that ends in season 24 of The Bachelor. See it above.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC