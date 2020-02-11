The single Peter Weber admits with tears in the sexual encounter

The competition for Peter Weberthe heart of The Bachelor it comes down to just four ladiesHannah Ann Sluss, Kelsey Weier, Madison Prewett Y Victoria Fuller"And that can only mean one thing, well, two things: drama and dating in the hometown."

The advance of what is to come shows Peter courting the remaining contestants and their families, and since nothing is going well this season, why would these dates be different?

%MINIFYHTML286122621ea2e48c6a9601fde96f078b13% %MINIFYHTML286122621ea2e48c6a9601fde96f078b14%

"I'm in love and I'm really excited that Peter knows my family," says Kelsey.

%MINIFYHTML286122621ea2e48c6a9601fde96f078b15% %MINIFYHTML286122621ea2e48c6a9601fde96f078b16%

"If this night comes out as I hope, I could definitely fall in love," says Madison. But there is something that has been hiding him: he is saving (his virginity) for marriage. It seems that parents bring as much drama as contestants.

Check out the full preview below.