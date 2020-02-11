The semi-trailer fire goes out north on I-25 near Monument Hill

All lanes north of Interstate 25 are closed near Monument Hill at the Greenland exit after a semi-trailer burst into flames.
Motorists are warned to be careful if they are in the fire area, according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation at 9:36 a.m.
There is no estimate of when the road will be reopened according to the CDOT.
Semi trailer on fire at NB 25 after Greenland exit. The fire department could block both lanes when they get there. pic.twitter.com/OGGM9Y7WsV
– Jayson Luber (@ Denver7Traffic) February 11, 2020
