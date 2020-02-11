The semi-trailer fire goes out north on I-25 near Monument Hill

CDOT

A view of Interstate 25 traffic receded near Greenland Road due to a truck fire at exit 168 on February 11, 2020.

All lanes north of Interstate 25 are closed near Monument Hill at the Greenland exit after a semi-trailer burst into flames.

Motorists are warned to be careful if they are in the fire area, according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation at 9:36 a.m.

There is no estimate of when the road will be reopened according to the CDOT.

