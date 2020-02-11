The Russian main battle tank supposedly seen in the United States – Defense Blog

Recently an image has emerged in military forums that shows what appears to be a Russian-made main battle tank on a trailer platform transported by a truck in the US. UU.

In a Facebook group focused on "Russian military vehicles,quot; posts, a user shared photos of a heavy truck he saw carrying a tank in his semi-trailer. The tank resembles the size and silhouette of the T-90, a third-generation Russian battle tank that entered service in 1993.

Some experts pointed out that perhaps it was a new visual modification kit for the old T-72 in modern Russian T-90 simulated tanks to provide realistic training to the soldiers.

The T-90 is the latest development in the T series of Russian tanks and offers an increase in firepower, mobility and protection. It is manufactured by Uralvagonzavod in Nizhny Tagil, Russia.

The T-90 is the most modern tank currently in service with the Russian army. The T-90 saw action during military conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

According to The National Interest, the T-90 was conceived in the 1990s as a modernized mix of the T-72 hull optimized from previous mass production, and the highest quality T-80 turret (but without operational success ). With a low profile and a three-man crew (the 2A46M automatic tank cannon takes the place of a human loader), the fifty-ton T-90A is significantly lighter than the seventy-ton M1A2 and the Leopard 2.

Currently, it is the most commercially successful main battle tank in the global market. The export operators are Algeria, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. The largest export operator is India, which ordered 1 657 T-90S tanks.